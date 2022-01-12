‘Law & Order’ Revival Showrunner Rick Eid Reveals How Long He Wants Series to Last

“Law & Order” is coming back, but is it planning on staying a while?

The original “Law & Order” series was on from 1990 to 2010, boasting strong ratings throughout and even earning the 1997 Emmy Award for best drama series. It was unfortunately canceled, but not before it spawned some very successful spin-off series as well.

Rick Eid Talks New Life of ‘Law & Order’

Now, showrunner Rick Eid is excited that the show is getting to pick up where it left off for season 21. It’ll be even more interesting to see how the show has taken a more modern approach to crime and prosecution. It will incorporate a lot of modern issues and topics not a part of the “Law & Order” world before.

Eid seems to think that there’s enough to work with to make the show go on for a long, long time.

“We’re trying hard to continue the legacy. I’d love for this to last another 20 years,” said Eid during a TV Insider interview. A 40-year-long TV series, now that’s something we’d love to witness.

While 20 years is hopeful thinking, with strong ratings and an excellent writing team, anything is possible.

For one of the returning stars of the series, Sam Waterston, he is passionate about the grand return of “Law & Order.” He also thinks that the storytelling team could surely take the show to new amazing heights.

“It couldn’t be more timely, and its storytelling is rock-solid as ever. Voices you can trust to tell all sides are always scarce. If we get it right, people will be back throwing their shoes at their TVs and loving it!” Waterston said.

The Desire to be in First Episode of Revival

Actors lined up to be in the new “Law & Order” revival. That also includes a number of returning stars that were in that original series. Some of these returning stars include Waterston and Anthony Anderson. The 21st season of the show will air on February 24.

People will take any role they can get in the franchise. That’s dead or alive.

“It’s bizarre how everyone wants to play a dead body. Everyone! People really want to do it and it’s non-actors who want to the most. There’s a whole story that revolves around this dead body, the episode is built around it, so essentially for a moment that person is a star,” casting director Heather Comer told InStyle.

“Law & Order” certainly deals with its fair share of dead bodies. Sometimes, we don’t consider exactly how those roles are filled.

People tweeted out, hoping to play that dead body. Meanwhile, Warren Leight, the “Law & Order: SVU” showrunner, had some advice on which of the dead body roles will make people feel the most, well, alive.

“You don’t want to be dead in a park. Or a beach. Or anywhere along the Hudson River. You also don’t want a night exterior. Or a scene that’s very long. Ideally, you’re the guy who died having sex and now you’re just in the morgue,” Leight said.