‘Law & Order’ Says ‘Prepare Accordingly’ for Upcoming Action with Video of Wheatley on the Move

If you see Richard Wheatley moving around on this Law & Order clip, there must be something big that is taking place.

He might be running away or looking to meet someone else. Who knows what is filling the mind of a criminal like him?

Well, Outsiders, Dylan McDermott does play Wheatley in a dastardly way. Law & Order released a video clip with him in it. Let’s see what is happening here.

Pretty simple right there.

Do you think Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, will be running into him on Thursday night?

Anything is possible in the land of Law & Order.

For the show’s fans, you can catch Organized Crime with McDermott and Meloni at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on NBC.

Before it, though, comes SVU starring Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central.

These two shows do have the great benefit of veteran actors like Hargitay, Meloni, and McDermott as part of their casts. Also, you cannot dismiss the role that Ice-T has played for many seasons as Fin. He’s been around the show and helped provide a stable element alongside Mariska playing Benson since Day One.

There looks to be no stopping these two police dramas from continuing to rule Thursday nights for NBC. If Dick Wolf wanted to put another three-show franchise night in his pocket, then he could come up with another spin-off for next season.

‘Law & Order’ Spin-off Actor Has Unique Way Of Talking About Character

Yes, we all know that Law & Order star Dylan McDermott definitely sees his character in a unique way.

What does he think of Richard Wheatley?

In an interview with E! News, McDermott talked about this character. Well, he talked about how he taps into the villain mindset of Wheatley. What tips or suggestions does a veteran actor like McDrott use?

As it turns out, he leans back on what his acting teacher advised.

He was told to just “stop thinking” when getting into a role.

“Then you’re instinctual,” McDermott says. “I think Richard Wheatley is an instinctual animal.”

We know that Wheatley is out walking the streets of New York City ahead of Thursday night’s episode.

Don’t think that the chaos meter is out of whack when it comes to this despicable soul on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

“Richard Wheatley is an agent of chaos,” McDermott says. “No matter where he goes or what he does, he’s creating chaos all around him.”

Would McDermott ever think about being in a spin-off featuring his good friend Wheatley?

Eh, he thinks people couldn’t handle it.

“It’ll probably have to be half-hour. I think an hour will be like, ‘Oh man,'” McDermott says.