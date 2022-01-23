‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Diane Neal ‘Couldn’t Find’ Her Bathrobe, Stuns in Selfie

“Law & Order: SVU” alum Diane Neal looked stunning in a recent selfie photo.

Neal covered up with her Avec Les Filles faux fur and Gucci glasses.

She ended the post caption, saying she lived in the photo like “some sort of Saturday morning high living baller like (legendary Jets quarterback Joe Namath).”

TV host and producer Brian Balthazar loved the photo, saying “Those cheekbones tho!” and posting some fire emojis.

Neal, the Jets fan, had to throw in the Namath reference. The Super Bowl-winning QB, who played in the NFL from 1965 to 1977, was a big fur coat wearer over the years.

Neal Posts Tribute to Louie Anderson

Diane Neal joined the entertainment world to mourn the death of comedian and actor Louie Anderson on Friday.

In her Instagram tribute, she called Anderson “amazing, kind, generous, wonderful, and funny.”

The actress posted a photo of her with Anderson and Helen Hong. Diane Neal said she visited Anderson backstage at his Vegas show with Hong. Neal, also a standup comedian who has opened for Anderson in the past, said she opened for Hong that night.

Neal Remembers Her Dog, Who Died Recently

The Law & Order: SVU alum also dealt with the death of her dog in a recent Instagram post.

Diane Neal’s dog, Winnie Rosenbaum, passed away after “15.5 years of love.” The actress called the dog “her baby girl” and asked fans for “strength” after the dog’s sad death.

She also asked for prayers and wanted fans to “send her joy on her trip” to her next spiritual journey. Finally, she called Winnie “one of the great loves of (her) life.” The woman also posted several photos of little Winnie throughout her life.

Dog-loving fans responded with comforting words to the actress’s post. One dog lover said she was sorry Neal lost her friend and added her “pack, and I send love and hugs.”

Another complimented Neal on her care and the dog’s long life. She also sent hugs along the way.

Diane Neal starred as New York Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak in “Law & Order: SVU.” She’s also appeared in “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Blue Bloods.” The actress also had a stint on “NCIS” as Abigail Borin from seasons 7 through 12.

Last year, she starred in the Ann Rule TV movie “Circle of Deception.” Neal starred with former “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Tamara Tunie in the production.