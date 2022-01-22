Law & Order: SVU actress Diane Neal honors the memory of late comedian Louie Anderson with a heartfelt tribute.

Wow, another amazing, kind, generous, wonderful and funny man, [Louie Anderson] has left us,” Neal wrote on Instagram.” The actress added a photo of herself alongside Anderson and fellow comedian Helen Long. While she is mostly known for her tenure on SVU, Neal is also a stand-up comedian. She previously opened for Anderson’s Las Vegas show.

Anderson passed away at the age of 68 last Friday. The comedian was receiving treatment for large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. According to his publicist, Anderson passed away in his sleep. He got his start playing bit roles in Coming to America and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. He later rose to prominence as the host of Family Feud from 1999 to 2002.

Additionally, the comedian is also an Emmy-winner. In 2016, the actor played Christine Baskets in the FX series Baskets. He subsequently won for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.”

At the time of his death, his net worth was approximately $10 million. In addition to acting, Anderson authored two books. The first was Dear Dad: Letters from an Adult Child, published in 1989. The second was The F Word: How to Survive Your Family, which released in 2018. Ever humble, Anderson credited his success to his parents.

“To my mom, who raised 11 children, and my dad was mean to her,” Anderson once said. “No matter how tough it got for Laura Stella Anderson, she never lost her humanity. She had so much of it that it dribbled onto me — I didn’t want it, but I found it, and this part has helped me find it.”

Hollywood Mourns Louie Anderson

After news of his death, Anderson received many tributes on social media. From fellow comedians to actor and fans, an abundance of people felt his loss.

“Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye,” tweeted Happy Days icon Henry Winkler.

Fellow comedian Gilbert Gottfried mourned both Anderson and fellow comedian Bob Saget. He shared a photo of all three together. Gottfried captioned the photo: “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

Additionally, fellow Family Feud host Richard Karn paid his respects.

“Louie was an amazing talent,” tweeted Karn. “When I took over for him on Family Feud I assumed he was moving on.. that wasn’t the whole truth I later found out but it did allow him to do Baskets for which he was able to show just HOW amazing he truly was.”