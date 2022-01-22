‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Diane Neal Shares Snaps From Stand-Up Performance: ‘Amazing Show’

Based on these pictures, “Law & Order: SVU” alum, Diane Neal is cracking up a storm in her latest stand-up comedy performance.

In a recent post on her Instagram, actress Diane Neal, shares pictures from her amazing night in New York. The caption reads: “Had an amazing show last night. It was great to be back performing #standup with some amazing #comics. I want to thank all of you for your love, support, and encouragement. My friends, fans, and followers are the best. That’s #justscience! And a very, very special thanks to @danizoldan who is fighting the good fight to keep live shows and comedy alive, and for generously giving me a spot on the legendary stage of @StandUpNY. Shout out to @chasedurousseau and everyone that came out. Stay tuned for more coming soon!

PS JUST FINISHED MY FINALS!!!!”

Fans and supporters of the 46-year-old actress shared their admiration in the comments. The comedy club Neal performed in, Stand Up NY wrote: “You’re amazing! We look forward to many more fun nights!”

Sounds like good news to me, Outsiders. If you’re in the New York City area, no doubt the club is planning on bringing Diane Neal back for more laughs.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actress Diane Neal Ran for Congress in 2018

So Diane Neal is an actress, comedian, and an appreciator of politics. Are we missing anything, Outsiders?

In 2018, Neal ran for Congress as an Independent in the contest to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District. As part of the deal, the actress put a pause on her social media accounts in the weeks leading up to the start of her campaign.

She tweeted: “And that’s why I dropped off social- to think, read, write, ponder. Reacquaint with every bit of Political Phil., History and Ethics from The Republic to Rackove. To make a plan for us worthy of American Ideals. It going to be a wild ride. I’ll be beholden to no one but US and to integrity & to the best version envisioned by imperfect, but wise, men centuries ago. The Grand Experiment live on!!!”

However, she had never held elected office. When she started her campaign, she acknowledged that she was short on funds and she had no staff and no website.

At the time, Diane Neal announced information on her campaign on Twitter. “MORNING! Ok, so it’s ON!!! But I’m doing with nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party. Website will be up later today (fingers crossed) and all ready to go. But goal is bigger than parties. Goal is no negativity. Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way.”

In the end, Neal Democrat Antonio Delgado ended up winning the seat. She received around 1% of the vote. However, that has not stopped the star from continuing to pursue her career in entertainment.