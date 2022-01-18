‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Diane Neal Wishes Farewell to Beloved Dog in Touching Post

Law & Order: SVU alumni Diane Neal recently wished a farewell to her beloved dog in a heartfelt post. Neal played New York Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on the hit series. She has since left the show to pursue other projects.

Tragically, her dog just passed away. And nothing hurts quite like the death of a pet.

“My baby girl is crossing the #rainbowbridge today. 15.5 years of #love. Pray for us, wish her well, send her joy on her trip. Send me #strength. I love you #WinnieRosenbaum. You are one of the great loves of my life,” she wrote.

The photo shows Diane with her dog, Winnie.

Fans sent the former Law & Order: SVU star their condolences.

“Sending you prayers and strength. It’s so hard but the last gift of love we can give them,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry you’re losing your friend. Dogs are the best, pure love. My pack and I send love and hugs,” another fan said.

“You gave her a great life! She will be free to run with no illness. We have been through this ourselves over and over. It doesn’t get any easier, they are all part of our family. Hugs to you,” another fan wrote.

Neal also posted another set of photos of little Winnie throughout multiple stages of her life.

“My love #winnierosenbaum I will see you on the other side,” she wrote.

The Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Loves To Take Her Dogs on Trips

Neal Definitely gave her dogs a good life. She recently took a trip to Oregon, where she took another one of her dogs Kayaking. And the views alone were fantastic. But what seemed to make it special was her dog charlie up front.

“Ah, what a fun trip to see loved ones in the #pnw #oregon was spectacular! Had so much fun in so many bodies of water- #coast, #lakes, #columbiariver This is #kyaking with #charliechappy He was a real champ the whole trip:),” she wrote in a post. Charlie is her other dog.

Neal’s had more time for vacation and jobs after Law & Order: SVU. She played a pivotal role on the show, and fans were really bummed when she left. She returned briefly in season 13 in an episode called Valentine’s Day. In the episode, she challenges Marvin Exley, a defense attorney who is defending a person who fabricated her own abduction.

Since Law & Order: SVU, Neal has appeared in NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, Suits, Power, A Warden’s Randsome ,The Following, and The Circle of Deception.