‘Law & Order: SVU’: Beverly D’Angelo Joins Cast as Carisi’s Mother

Fans of “Law & Order: SVU” have already met most of ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi’s family. However, we’re about to get introduced to Serafina Carisi.

“National Lampoon’s Vacation” star, Beverly D’Angelo, will be introduced to the series in an upcoming March episode.

In the episode, Carisi is going home to attend a family dinner. This is when D’Angelo makes her appearance. However, we do not know if Carisi’s longtime friend-turned-girlfriend, Amanda Rollins, will be on his date for the evening. We’re hoping for a yes. But for some reason, I don’t see that going all too well.

Many longtime “Law & Order: SVU” fans will remember that D’Angelo recurred as public defender Rebecca Balthus in Seasons 5 and 9. Fans are going to pretend that never happened, or they’ll pretend Serafina used to be a public defender. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how they react.

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Carisi, Rollins, and Murphy

Once Dominick Carisi and Amanda Rollins officially became an item, fans couldn’t hold in their excitement. Once the two finally shared a loving kiss, their story truly began. We might have to wait another two months to see them interact, but we truly hope Serafina and Rollins start on good terms.

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) has a complicated past. She’s endured sexual assault, her father was abusive, and her younger sister has a long criminal record. However, she ended up falling for Lieutenant Declan Murphy. He is an undercover investigator, often away on assignments.

After the two met in season 15, they began an offscreen relationship. In a Season 17 episode, he returns from an undercover assignment after finding out about Rollin’s pregnancy. Though he offers to step up as a father and partner, Rollins turns him down. Once they go their separate ways, Murphy is rarely part of his daughter’s life.

Carisi and Murphy’s history involves more than Rollins. The two worked in undercover investigations in Season 16 episode 15. It’s revealed that Carisi’s involvement put Murphy’s long-term investigation of a sex trafficking ring at risk. The fact that the two did not see eye to eye will likely continue now that Murphy may be stepping back into Rollins’s life.

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Amanda Rollins and Al Pollack

Amanda Rollins is the mother of two beautiful daughters, Jesse and Billie. While Murphy is the biological father of her oldest child, Jesse, Billie’s father is Rollin’s ex-boyfriend, Al Pollack.

Even though the two admitted to falling in love with each other, that doesn’t last for Rollins.

When Rollin’s water broke, Al arrived at the hospital. However, even though Al thanked Carisi for taking Rollins to the hospital, he became frustrated by Carisi’s presence. Al then asked Rollins to marry him, but she turn him down, admitting that she no longer loved him. Despite his disappointment, Al accepted her response and said he was still glad he met her and had a baby with her. Since the episode on January 31, 2019, we haven’t seen Al on the show.