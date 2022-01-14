‘Law & Order: SVU’: Did Last Episode Tease a Potential ‘Hate Crimes’ Spinoff?

With Law & Order: SVU back from its winter break, the newest episode left fans with a few questions.

When the series returned with a new episode, the squad teamed up with Hate Crimes, led by a very familiar face: Donal Logue’s Captain Declan Murphy. As the episode went on, we got to meet the rest of his team. Ari’el Stachel returned as Detective Hasim Khaldun, who worked with SVU in Seasons 21 and 22. Cyndee Rivera also reemerged as Detective Mia Ruz, who also met the squad in Season 22. Jason Biggs as Detective Andy Parlato-Goldstein also joined the team.

As fans witnessed the teams interact, they couldn’t help but wonder. Does this mean the Hate Crimes spin-off in the works might finally move forward soon?

Apparently, Law & Order: Hate Crimes has been in the works since 2018. It started as an NBC series, but due to its content, moved to Peacock. When the show started on NBC, the plan was for fans to meet the team in Season 20. Does this mean this new spin-off could be set to premiere sooner than later?

According to a poll on TV Insider, most fans of Law & Order: SVU wouldn’t mind watching the two teams work together again.

Based on the current, it looks like 53% of voters said YES. 21% said MAYBE, I’d like to see them working together again. 21% said NO, and I don’t want to see a Law & Order: Hate Crimes. Lastly, 3% voted NO, I didn’t like them.

What do you think, Outsiders? Any interest in another spin-off?

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Have an Interesting Idea For Show

With Law & Order: SVU going into its 23rd season, we wouldn’t be surprised if a character from the team’s past returned for an episode or two—maybe even the rest of the series. It might not be too much of a surprise if a team member from years ago came back. But what if a victim the team rescued years ago grew up with dreams of being part of SVU?

A fan on Reddit recently created a thread sharing the same suggestion with fans.

This Law & Order: SVU fan writes: “Considering how long the show has been going on, would anyone else like to see someone who was once a victim grow up, join the SVU team because they had once been saved by Benson, Stabler, or Fin years ago? For example, a child from the episode Care, Maggie’s “Son” in Chameleon, or Amy from Pandora, all would be in their mid-20s, and all were saved by the team. I think it might make for a decent story, even if they don’t join the team, just simply help out in a case.”