‘Law & Order: SVU’ Executive Producer Teases an ‘Emotional Case’ in Upcoming Episode

It’s time to listen up for fans of Law & Order: SVU when an executive producer says that an upcoming episode is an emotional one.

Well, Julie Martin, who is a writer and executive producer on SVU, sent this note out on Twitter on Thursday ahead of the NBC primetime series’ new episode.

Take a look at what she says here.

The entire #SVU23 team works together tonight on an emotional case. #BurningWithRageForever a story @ItsAlwaysBreezy and @svubrendan were passionate about since last season, finally airs tonight on NBC #9PM #ALLNEWSVU directed by @TheMaryLambert — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinSVU) January 13, 2022

The other two writers that Martin mentions are Brianna Yellen and Brendan Feeney. Director Mary Lambert also gets a mention from her, too.

This episode is titled Burning with Rage Forever.

(SPOILER ALERT! Here are some highlights for Thursday night’s episode.)

According to the episode synopsis, “A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Benson suspects her son is being bullied.”

Obviously, Benson means Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay.

Online gaming is a multi-billion-dollar business so seeing how this episode pans out will be interesting.

And, yes, probably very emotional, too.

Law & Order: SVU comes on at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central, on NBC.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Fondly Recall Actress Appearances In Different Seasons

If you have watched the NBC crime drama for some period of time, then you know that actors might appear again after their first time.

One such actress was Hayden Panettiere, who was mentioned in an article from Insider. Back in Season 2, Panettiere was in an episode titled Abuse. She came back in Season 6 for Hooked.

Well, where would fans of Law & Order: SVU point out something like this?

Reddit.

A fan did ask how others felt about her appearances on the show.

“I really liked Hayden Panettiere on SVU back in the day,” this Redditor writes. “Which episode did you prefer her in? Which episode do you think she gave the better performance in Abuse or Hooked? And what did you think of those episodes and her performances in them?”

OK, so let us look at the episodes. In her first appearance, Hayden was 13 years old but looked like she was 9. Four years later, she returned at 17 years old and happened to look like a sophomore in high school. Viewers and Redditors pointed out her physical appearance changes.

“I think it’s wild that these episodes are only 4 years apart!” one fan writes. “She goes from playing like a 6-year-old to a 15-year-old in the blink of an eye.”

When it comes to young characters from the past, Law & Order: SVU has been known to bring back young characters.

“When they brought back that murdery kid recently, I said they should bring back Hayden to reprise her role from Abuse as well,” a Redditor writes. “That character as an adult would be so interesting to see.”