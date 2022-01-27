‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Believe the Show Dropped the Ball on These Cases

Nobody’s perfect, and that includes “Law & Order: SVU.” Fans who have been binge watching the series have noticed a few glaring plot holes. A few took to Reddit to discuss the episodes.

The original post mentions the “SVU” episode “911,” where a girl is trapped in a basement by a pedophile and calls the police on his cell phone. Benson stays on the phone with her for hours while the team does everything they can to find her location. Finally, after finding the vicinity of the phone signal, they just happen to run into the guy on the street. He’d buried the girl alive in a vacant lot after finding her on the phone with the cops.

But the fact that they just happened to run into him isn’t the plot hole we’re talking about. Fans pointed out the fact that the girl was on the phone for an entire day while the guy was out, and he didn’t miss his phone at all. If I found out I left my phone at home, I would 100 percent go back to get it; if this guy went back to get his phone, there would be no story, so I guess we just have to suspend our disbelief on this one.

Another fan wrote about the original “Law & Order,” but this point does apply to the entire franchise. They wrote, “the biggest dumb thing that happens most weeks, especially in the OG Law & Order, is that they charge people before they have any real evidence or confession. And then it’s the ADAs that finish the investigation, rather than the cops.”

‘Law & Order’ Fans Discuss Glaring Plot Holes in Episodes

In my re-watch of “Law & Order: SVU,” I have found that ADAs Casey Novak and Alex Cabot did that a lot. They were constantly telling the team they needed more evidence. The team would complain, and get mad at the ADAs most of the time for not being able to prosecute with what they found. All they had to do was a little extra work, and they usually found something.

Additionally, the original post also mentioned an episode from “Criminal Intent” that made no sense. The episode “Identity Crisis” featured a perp who stole the identities of men who died in an accident. He found the names on a plaque in a Princeton dining club, where many of his victims attended.

The problem with this episode is, despite the names being in plain view, none of the victims recognized the names. They never questioned why they didn’t know him. You’d think people would remember the names of men who died if they saw them on a plaque all the time. Still, no one questioned him, and everyone thought he was legitimate.