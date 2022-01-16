‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Debate Benson’s Response to Noah Being Locked in a Dog Crate

Law & Order fans recently debated Benson’s response to her son getting locked in a dog cage. In a recent Reddit thread, fans discuss a moment where Benson finds Noah locked in a dog cage by another child and wonder why Benson didn’t get more aggressive.

The thread, created by Reddit user u/90DayFiancelosers, discusses the moment.

“Why did Olivia not react to Noah being locked in a dog cage by a sadistic child?” the fan began. “I thought for sure she was going to head back to that apartment, whip out her badge, put her gun down on the dining room table with a loud thunk and have a serious talk with the boy who likes to put dog collars on other children.”

Other fans, however, noted that Benson probably handled the situation well. And if you’re looking for someone to behave like that, that’s more Stablers way of handling things.

“Honestly, I was really glad that Olivia reacted the way she did,” another fan responded. “Can you imagine what it would be like for Noah if his mom went nuclear on anyone and everyone who treats him in a way she doesn’t like? That would be mayhem. Noah wasn’t in immediate danger. She saw what happened, she had a weird feeling about it, she discussed it with Noah.”

Benson has had a lot of struggles with Noah, but she also really knows how to discuss things with Noah in a frank and open way.

“Olivia is more level-headed.. you’re thinking stabler.. if it was stabler, the show would have had a very different ending…” another fan wrote. Stabler definitely would have done something different. He’s now on his own show, but fans are always excited to see him in crossover episodes.

But yeah, the dog cage incident would have had a very different ending if it was Stabler’s kid. It really highlights how different the two former partners are.

The Next Episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Will Solve the Mystery of a Boxer

The next episode of Law & Order: SVU will tackle the mystery of a boxer. The episode, Tommy Baker’s Hardest Fight kicks off when a boxer doesn’t show up to his biggest match of the year. Rollins and the others discover a huge web of lies as they try to solve what exactly happened.

Law & Order: SVU looked into a really complicated case last week that examined the cycle of abuse and the role justice plays in it.

Next week looks like a bit of a lighter episode, though that’s not saying much for Law & Order: SVU.

If you want to tune in to Law & Order: SVU, you can do so on Thursdays at 9/8 central. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which stars former SVU star Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, airs right after.