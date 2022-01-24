‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Debate Elliot Stabler’s Best ‘Rage’ Episodes

One thing about Elliot Stabler that Law & Order: SVU fans know is that he can rage on like no one else. There are some episodes, too.

Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, did run the streets of New York City on SVU with Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay. Still, those moments of rage would happen and they made some of the shows worth remembering.

A thread on Reddit helps us out in this matter. Let’s take a look and see what those fans are saying when it comes to Elliot and rage.

One fan writes: “What are the best Elliot stabler rage episodes, the ones where he fights the perps.” Then this Redditor writes: “IMO s8e20 Annihilated (particularly the last few minutes of the episode)”. And gets this reply: “That episode was absolutely harrowing.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Calling Out Season 5, Season 6 Episodes

A Law & Order: SVU fan writes: “S5E6 Coerced was one of my favorites”. That’s followed up by this comment: “6.17 Rage with Matthew Modine”. OK, well, we wrap up this thread with this comment: “Does anyone know the episode where he like turns the interrogation room light down or makes it flicker and I think turns the heat up? Can’t remember.” A reply? “S6E17!”

So, those fans who are looking for more Stabler and Benson in their lives will have to wait for original shows later this year. See, NBC will be putting the brakes on SVU and Organized Crime new episodes until after the Winter Olympics are done. This is also being done on other networks that are not even hosting the Winter Olympics this year.

NBC is the host network and events are not only shown throughout the day but in a lucrative primetime slot. We say lucrative because advertisers will be spending some cash for their ads to be placed in those spots.

Fans Of The Show Probably Have To Get Ready For Hiatus To Happen

Oh, there is another thing for these shows’ fans to be watching out for in the NBC schedule. Law & Order will be returning to the primetime lineup after the Winter Games. That’s right! And Sam Waterston is coming back to play Jack McCoy, too.

But their episodes on Law & Order: SVU really are still under the pressure points. Last week, Benson and the team find that a boxer is missing. What’s so big about this matter? It is right before his biggest bout of the year and the episode is titled Tommy Baker’s Hardest Fight.

The boxer was leading a double life. In the episode before that one, titled Burning With Rage Forever, it was focusing on abuse.