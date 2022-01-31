‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Imagine What If Stabler Would Have Became Captain Instead

Move over, Olivia Benson. Because fans of “Law & Order: SVU” are wondering what the show would be like if Elliot Stabler became captain.

Since 1999, fans rushed to their televisions to watch the NYPD detectives race to catch the bad guys. Since the show began, fans formed a liking to Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson. The character is often described as one of the best female characters on television.

Not only has she inspired viewers to advocate for victims of sexual violence, but Benson is also celebrated for her empathy, and determination to get justice. With the bond many of us have formed to her, it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking her place.

Recently, fans of the show contemplated whether or not Benson would’ve become Captain if her long-time partner Elliot Stabler (Christoper Meloni) stayed with the team.

To sum up all the responses, fans can’t imagine Stabler taking Benson’s place, and neither can I.

A Reddit user asked “SVU” fans how they’d feel if Stabler become captain over Olivia Benson. The majority of users agreed that he wouldn’t do as well as Benson at the job. It would’ve also likely stirred conflict if the roles switched up. A user added that “there’s bound to be conflict and tension if your best friend becomes your boss.”

Another user voices a response I agree with as it relates to Stabler’s temper throughout seasons. Even though he’s been an excellent detective, Stabler’s temper got him in trouble for many years. In the past, he’s gotten overly violent with suspects.

“I personally think that Liv would’ve been the captain. I think that Stabler’s anger issues and his actions would hinder him from it. The show has always been Olivia-centric to me too so I personally think that’s what they would’ve done!”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Debate Elliot Stabler’s Best ‘Rage’ Episodes

Even though we love Elliot Stabler, it’s hard to argue whether or not he deals with some anger issues. They likely worsened after his wife left him. He even had to attend anger-management therapy to keep his job as a detective.

Another Reddit user asked readers, “What are the best Elliot Stabler rage episodes; the ones where he fights the perps?”

A fan gives an answer to the question: “IMO s8e20 Annihilated (particularly the last few minutes of the episode).” Another fan agrees by writing, “That episode was absolutely harrowing.”

Looking back on past “Law & Order: SVU” episodes, Benson helped pull Stabler out of many quicksand puddles when his rage got the best of him. This includes when he pretty much forced confessions out of suspects or resorted to tossing a perp onto concrete when they pushed him too far.

What do you think, Outsiders? Can anyone remember a specific Stabler-rage episode, or will they also be re-watching some of the earlier seasons with him?