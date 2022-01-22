‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Remember This Former Cast Member as One of the Show’s Best

Sometimes, actors in some of our favorite television shows move on to new projects. But fans of “Law & Order: SVU” continue to remember this former cast member.

Many fans of the popular NBC series still think about B.D. Wong’s character, Dr. George Huang. A recent thread started by a Reddit user declared that “Everyone loves Dr. Huang”. The user also shared a meme saying, “When he shows up you know the episode is fire.”

In the thread, fans reveal that they would’ve loved to see more of Wong’s character, who last appeared in Season 17. “He was such a great character and introduced me to so many different types of disorders and people and facial interpretations,” wrote one user, who praised his work and added that they wish the series spent more time on his personal life. (Can’t argue there)

As many know, Wong played a forensic psychiatrist and criminal profiler.

Although Law & Order: SVU didn’t explore Huang’s life outside of work, fans loved seeing his commitment to psychiatry. “Dr. Huang is such a bad***,” said another Reddit user. The user also pointed out the Season 11 episode “Users.” In this episode, Dr. Huang risked his job to assist a witness in getting sober. “What. a. man,” they praised.

Another comment said that Huang “elevates every scene he’s in,” while another called his era on the show “peak SVU.” SVU fans also threw in the comment stating that Dr. Huang is the “sexiest psychiatrist ever!” I’m sure B.D. Wong’s husband certainly agrees.

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Why Did B.D. Wong Leave the Show?

B.D. Wong spent 230 episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” playing Dr. George Huang. Huang was good at his job, so why did Wong leave the hit series?

According to Looper, he left to pursue another important role. Ironically, this role was also as a doctor in the mental health field. I’m sure “SVU” taught him some stuff.

On “SVU,” Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson, often turned to Wong’s character Dr. Huang to understand why people committed the horrible crimes they did on the show. (“Criminal Minds” anyone?) She also turned to him to better understand certain victims in the show.

Wong first appeared on the show in Season 2 and ended up appearing regularly throughout many episodes until Season 12. Afterward, around Season 13 in 2011, Wong took a step back from “Law & Order: SVU” to pursue different projects. He ended up playing as a therapist in the NBC drama “Awake,” which premiered in 2012.

Where Else Have Fans Seen the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor?

Before joining the “Law & Order: SVU” cast, Wong starred in the Steve Martin comedy film “Father of the Bride.” He also acted in the 90s show “All-American Girl,” as well as Disney’s hit animated film “Mulan” as Captain Li Shang.

In 1993, the actor first starred a Dr. Henry Wu (no wonder Wong wanted to work in the medical field), in “Jurassic Park.” He returned for three more films in the series.

Wong also landed a role in the Fox drama “Gotham” and the USA Network tech-thriller, “Mr. Robot.”

In 2018, Wong acted alongside Sandra Bullock in the Netflix sci-Fi movie, “Bird Box.”

Most recently, the actor also appeared in the comedy show “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.”



