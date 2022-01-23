‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Have Strong Feelings on their Crushes from the Show

Law & Order: SVU has been a fan favorite for more than 20 years now. During that time, fans have developed crushes on several of the characters.

Law & Order: SVU (Special Victims Unit) first premiered on NBC back in 1999. The show follows the New York City Police Department Special Victims Unit. They focus on sexual crimes that involve victims of rape, pedophilia, and domestic abuse. It’s the second spin-off of Dick Wolf’s original Law & Order series. It’s hard to believe, but after 23 wildly successful seasons, the show is still running to this very day.

After being on the air for 23 years, you can probably guess that there has been a lot of turnover as far as the characters go. Some of the main characters have come and gone, as well as some important side characters. But the constant has been the show’s lead star since the very beginning — actress Mariska Hargitay. She plays Captain Olivia Benson.

Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU fans love just about all of the characters that have been on the show, some more than others. And some a lot more than others. As a matter of fact, it turns out that there are a lot of fans out there who have developed crushes on the characters over the years.

In a post titled, “Who is your SVU crush?”, one fan on Reddit wants to know if others also have a crush.

“Ok I’ll go first, Huang. He’s so kind, smart, and a total babe,” the OP says.

Special Agent George Huang served as the resident psychiatrist for the Special Victims Unit. He was portrayed by BD Wong.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Admit Their Crushes On the Show

You didn’t think it was just one fan who has a Law & Order: SVU crush, did you? Because there are a ton of fans online who have crushes on the show.

“Carisi,” one fan replied. “I saw him [in real life] once walking past a window of Starbucks with his kid.”

It turns out that another fan also saw Carisi (Peter Scanavino) out and about in real life.

“I saw him in real life once too! I forgot what I was saying mid sentence, gasped loudly, hit my fiance over and over, and pointed like an idiot. Not my finest moment.”

Another fan favorite on the show is Rafael Barba. He’s played by Raul Esparza.

“Barba, before his original departure,” one person responded. “There’s something about a man who’s a feminist and is all about justice.”

Other people agreed. They said things like, “Barba is so damn sexy!” and “He’s so incredibly hot, especially when he speaks Spanish.”

Of course, there are still your classic SVU fans who have crushes on the show’s main characters.

“Ok, looks like I’m in the minority here but, Stabler for life,” another user said. They are referring to Detective Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni.

“Benson,” the next user commented. “She hasn’t changed since Season 1.”