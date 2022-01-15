‘Law & Order: SVU’ Has a Connection to One Popular Singer

There is a surprising connection between “Law & Order: SVU” and this famous pop star. Find out who it is here!

Fans of “Law & Order: SVU” are surprised to find the connection between the series and popular singer Taylor Swift. The songstress has a great amount of experience writing songs about revenge and playing murderesses in some of her music videos. However, Swift’s direct connection to the show comes from her friendship with Mariska Hargitay. The singer named her cat after the actress’ character, Olivia Benson.

It all started when Taylor Swift and the “Law & Order: SVU” actress crossed paths at the Met Gala. After that, the pair attended an Ingrid Michaelson concert together. When Hargitay did not have a ride home, Swift offered to drive them back. These small encounters led to Hargitay appearing in Swift’s music video for her song “Bad Blood.” The pop icon also brought her up onstage during her 1989 World Tour in 2015.

Mariska Hargitay talks about their friendship on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“I met her at the Met Gala, and I was so uncool,” she begins. “And she’s [Swift] down there saying ‘Hi, I like your show,’ and I say ‘oh thanks.’ I didn’t know she was like, the second coming.”

She also talks about her daughter being a huge fan of Swift.

“She’s the biggest Swiftie I know,” she says. “I’ll come down to breakfast and she’ll go ‘Momma, can you put on ‘Welcome To New York?””

Taylor Swift’s Loves “Law & Order: SVU”

Taylor Swift loves “Law & Order: SVU” so much, that she named her cat Olivia Benson. The songstress is known for posting fun pictures of her three fur babies. Olivia Benson is a Scottish Fold feline with a lot of personality.

“Captain Olivia Benson off duty like-” Taylor Swift writes. She always pays homage to the show and Mariska Hargitay on social media. Olivia Benson has even made her way into Swift’s music videos.

The singer shares her love of “Law & Order: SVU” with fans in numerous interviews. In a segment with Ellen DeGeneres, she says one of her most famous quotes.

“I don’t have a boyfriend! I sit at home by myself and watch ‘Law and Order.'”

How The Show Changed Mariska Hargitay’s Life

Before her role as Olivia Benson, Mariska Hargitay was struggling financially. Large amounts of debt caused her to stay in a relationship that was not working.

“I had a house and car I didn’t want to lose,” she says. “And I had a lot of credit card debt.”

This is why the actress never takes “Law & Order: SVU” for granted.

“Now I have learned to hang on to my money. I have a nest egg, and I don’t buy above my means.”