‘Law & Order: SVU’ Investigates the Mystery Surrounding a Boxer in Upcoming Episode

In the next “Law & Order: SVU” episode, “Tommy Baker’s Hardest Fight” follows the story of a boxer who doesn’t show up to his biggest bout of the year. Rollins and the others are drawn into a web of lies and secrets as they try to unravel what’s going on.

During last night’s episode, Benson and the team focus on Teddy, a man who molested a boy and chained him to a radiator, who was subsequently attacked himself. Benson is left wondering if he really deserves justice. He did something seriously wrong, but this has often been the dilemma on “Law & Order: SVU”; someone does a little vigilante work, and the cops have to make the moral decision to track them down and punish them as well. You can’t just decide the law doesn’t count for some people, even if they did beat up a rapist.

But, sometimes, the cycle of abuse doesn’t stop. The young boy’s uncle, Carlos, attacked Teddy, but he had also molested his stepson. Carlos threatened to kill himself because he knew what he did was wrong; he revealed that he had been molested as a child by his teacher. There were no happy endings in this episode. It just goes to show how abuse can affect generations.

As for next Thursday’s episode, let’s cross our fingers for a little bit more hope than the last one. With any luck, we won’t get two severely tragic episodes in a row.

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Could a Recurring Character Lead to a Spin-Off?

Declan Murphy returned to “Law & Order: SVU” in the episode “Silent Night, Hateful Night.” The episode centered around a string of hate crimes in the city on Christmas. Murphy, who shares a daughter with Amanda Rollins, returned to the scene to assist SVU.

We also got to meet the hate crimes division, many of whom we’ve seen before. Andy Parlato-Goldstein was a new character, but Hasim Khaldun was once a transit cop, and Mia Ruz once appeared in season 22. Now, all three with Murphy are heading up the hate crimes division.

But, could there be a spin-off in the works? There have been some rumors that it could be a straight-to-Peacock release, but TV Insider shared that “Hate Crimes” is on hold again. With the revival of the original “Law & Order,” there are too many moving parts involved to make “Hate Crimes” happen.

If “Law & Order: Hate Crimes” does become a thing, the writers will have to tread very carefully. Hate crimes are serious, and racially driven attacks are a polarizing topic, especially in the U.S. This possible show will have to have a diverse and highly skilled team of writers to pull it off.