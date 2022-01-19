Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Says Olivia Has Been in Love With Stabler ‘For Many a Year’

The relationship between Law & Order: SVU characters Benson and Stabler has always been small screen iconic, and now Mariska Hargitay reveals how Benson really feels about Chris Meloni’s Stabler.

During her recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Law & Order: SVU star admitted that Benson has been in love with Stabler for quite a while. “Olivia Benson is hurt. He left me in a lurch for ten years. [But he’s back] and the energy is there. Olivia has been in love with him for many a year. And I think we’re slowly [finding] our way back to it.”

The Law & Order: SVU characters were partners for 12 years. Meloni notably departed from the hit series after a dispute over his salary. According to Express, Meloni did not get a real exit from the series. But it was revealed in the 13th season that he had been placed on administrative leave due to other fatalities on his cases.

However, ten years after departing from Law & Order: SVU, Meloni returned to the franchise and is now working on the new spin–off Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law & Order: SVU Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Details About Her Marriage to Peter Hermann

While chatting with Drew Barrymore, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay opened up about her marriage to Peter Hermann. This included the couple’s first interactions. “I was nervous and I heard he was German. And id didn’t know what to do. So I said, this is embarrassing. I said, ‘So, you’re a kraut.’ And he goes like ‘That’s funny.’ And I said, ‘Oh my God.’ And then Chris Meloni is like, ‘No.’”

Hargitay then described Hermann as being funny and very different from anyone she has ever met. “We had such a sort of beautiful getting to know each other. And learning how to see each other and beautiful courtship. And here we are 17 years married, 19 years in and still learning about each other every day.”

Hargitay recalled that the first date she and Hermann went on involved going to church. “Our first date, he asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving. I said, ‘Peter I would love to, but not today. I am moving today.’ He was like, ‘Oh come on, it’s an hour. It’s an hour.’ It was so funny. I just couldn’t resist so I went to church.”

The actress admitted it was that day she remembered they went to church. She goes on to add, “I am crying and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon. And I am crying because I am like, ‘I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.’”