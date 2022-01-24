Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay recently spoke out about Benson and Stabler and how they’re trying to “figure out” the romance. Since the show started in 1999, fans have wanted to see Benson and Stabler get together. Now, it looks like that may be possible.

Elliot Stabler actor Christopher Meloni actually left Law & Order: SVU following a contract dispute in 2011. Once he left fans were pretty crushed. Not only was one half of their favorite duo gone, but their sort of will-they-wont they was brought to a grinding halt.

But now, Christopher Meloni has returned to the role on his own show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. And because the two shows frequently cross over, love is once again in the air. But so much time has passed. Stabler is in a really dark place, and Benson is a very different person from when they first met.

Mariska Hargitay went on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss the potential budding romance.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do [on the show]. … He is free, and I think he’s got eyes for me. But Olivia Benson is hurt! I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years. She’s frightened,” she said. “The energy is there. Olivia’s been in love with him for many a year, and I think that we are slowly finding our way back to it, but I want to give him the amount of time he needs to grieve Kathy Stabler.”

Indeed, Law & Order: Organized Crime starts with Elliot Stabler grieving the loss of his wife. And the show finds him continuing to reel from that loss. So for now, Benson is giving Stabler (and herself) some space and time.

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Recently Celebrated Her Birthday

Benson and Stabler may not have gotten together yet, but there’s definitely still time. In the meantime, the show is celebrating a much different event.

Mariska Hargitay recently celebrated her birthday, and the show made sure to wish her a happy one. The actress just turned 58. The Twitter account for the hit series tweeted a sweet photo with an even sweeter message.

“Time to party and show some love to our captain. Happy birthday, Mariska!” the Twitter account wrote. Mariska Hargitay has been absolutely essential to the show. Not only has she been its star since the beginning, but she’s actually broken the record for the longest time an actor has played a character for a show.

Time to party and show some love to our Captain. 🎂 Happy birthday, @Mariska! pic.twitter.com/i4QydSB07S — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January 23, 2022

If you want to catch Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU the show airs new episodes every Thursday night at 9/8 central on NBC. Right after, you can catch Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10/9 central. However, both shows are on a break until February 24th.



