‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Teases Upcoming Chris Meloni Crossover Episode

It appears that Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has let the cat out of the bag with another crossover episode. And yes, Chris Meloni will be part of it. Meloni plies his trade these days on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler are looking to crack the heads of criminals in New York City.

This has led to some explosive crossover moments between the former SVU partners. Of course, we’re not just talking about the criminal cases they’ve faced together. Fans always keep their eyes peeled for a Bensler reunion. On April 12, Hargitay gave Law & Order fans an update.

Hargitay took to Instagram to post a hilarious BTS photo of Meloni standing in a window, dramatically staring down at Hargitay from above. Stabler looks slick as ever, even if it was a candid photo.

Hargitay, who is a big fan of funny hashtags, captioned the Instagram post: “Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair… #WhatHair #SmirksForDays #KingOfTheCastle #ICanSeeMyMeloniFromHere #SpyingStabler #CrossoverComing #SVUOC #RoomWithAView.”

Not only did Hargitay throw in a playful dig about Meloni’s lack of hair, but she also confirmed what many eagle-eyed SVU fans have suspected. Benson and Stabler will reunite in an upcoming crossover episode. Meloni’s IG posts with the SVU crew further validate this investigation, NBC reports.

Crossover episodes tend to be the lifeblood of every modern Law & Order fan. Each series has some captivating characters to care about. The excitement is only elevated by the ongoing (20+ years) tension between Stabler and Benson heating up on SVU and OC this season.

Will Stabler and Benson Finally Get Serious About A Relationship?

Fans want to know where they’re headed next, especially after Stabler’s most recent meet-up with Benson. Stabler visited Benson’s apartment after a season of unnecessary distance and admitted he cared for her. Benson and Stabler shared a steamy embrace, leading Stabler to go in for a kiss, only for Benson to pull away at the last moment. Bensler fans are reeling with uncertainty after Benson told Stabler she wasn’t ready for their relationship yet.

“It was an interesting scene, a delicate scene, a difficult scene,” Meloni said in a January interview on TODAY about the intimate Bensler scene. “Awkward, but that’s all good. Because I think those were all elements that were part of the scene.”

But with Hargitay’s recent IG post, she has confirmed that Stabler and Benson will meet again. Will the detectives be tackling another harrowing case, or will they finally start interrogating each other about their feelings?