‘Law & Order: SVU’ Might Have Just Found Ice-T’s Eventual Replacement, His Daughter

Ice-T has been around a long time on Law & Order; SVU but he’s got to go at some point, so who could replace him? How about a family member? Yes, like his daughter, Chanel. Ice-T, 65, shared a video of his 7-year-old daughter showing off her acting and editing abilities.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Newest Actress, Editor and Director.. Chanel did this all by herself,” Ice-T captioned the video on Instagram. “Then showed it to me and Coco.. Not bad for a 7yr old.” In the video, Chanel lip-syncs to the song Meant to be Yours from the original West End cast performance of Heathers, a musical based on the 1989 dark comedy of the same name starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Making videos inspired by this Heathers track has become something of a TikTok trend. People use bits of the song to create their own scenes and stories.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star ice-T’s Daughter Chanel Puts On Quite A Show

So, in her version, Chanel includes her own funny, attitude-filled comebacks to the track’s lyrics, including one line from the song that goes, “Veronica, can we not fight anymore please?” “Um, we’re not fighting, and my door’s unlocked!” Chanel replies.

The video originally was shared by Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, on her TikTok page. The parents praised their daughter for creating the video all on her own, TODAY reports. “When your daughter says, she needs a second to edit a video,” the text on top of the clip reads. “And 20 mins later she made this video. I couldn’t believe how good she did.. all on her own,” the text continued. “Future actor and director!!”

Many people in the comments praised Chanel for following in the footsteps of her dad and her mom, who’s also an actor and reality star. “Chanel is a beautiful version of both you and Coco,” one person wrote. Ice-T’s SVU co-star Molly Burnett was also a fan, commenting, “This is art.”

Ice-T and Austin, who have been married for more than 20 years, welcomed Chanel in 2015. Ice-T also has two older children from previous relationships: a son, Tracy Marrow Jr,, and a daughter, LeTesha Marrow.

In February, Ice-T’s family was on hand to support him as he received a star on the Hollyiwood Walk of Fame. IceT celebrated Chanel’s bold talent in his acceptance speech.

“Let me shout out my family,” he said. “My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. (Chanel), who obviously is in the position to stand behind one of these podiums one day. She has no fear of the stage.”