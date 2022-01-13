‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘OC’ Airing Back-to-Back New Episodes Tonight: How to Watch

There’s a new “Law & Order: SVU” airing tonight, Thursday Jan. 13, which means there’s a new “Organized Crime” right after. It’s “Law & Order” Thursday, which means incredible action and heart-wrenching stories of survival and triumph.

The official “Law & Order” Instagram posted two images promoting the new episodes. The first photo is of Rollins, for “SVU.” The second is of Bell, for “Organized Crime.” The two characters are fan favorites, and it’s a breath of fresh air to see them on promotional photos for the shows. Not that we don’t love Benson and Stabler, but we do see a lot of them.

“Law & Order” captioned the photo, “Another Thursday night with New York City’s finest. Back-to-back episodes of @NBC’s #SVU and #OrganizedCrime begin tonight at 9/8c.”

Fans can watch the back-to-back episodes on NBC starting at 9 eastern time. “Law & Order: SVU” and “Organized Crime” also air on the Peacock app after they air live.

So, what can we expect from the new episodes? On “Law & Order: SVU,” a boy disappears after meeting up with a popular gamer. Benson has to make the decision if a former criminal being attacked and nearly stabbed to death warrants finding the attacker. Does a kidnapper and rapist deserve justice just because someone decided to go vigilante on him? Also, Benson thinks her son Noah is being bullied; I’ll tell you what, that’s the wrong kid to mess with.

On “Organized Crime,” the cyberattacks continue, and Stabler has to keep working with Richard Wheatley. How does he have everyone fooled? Wheatley is planning something, and Stabler is determined to figure it out. This episode also brings back Stabler’s mother, Bernadette. Who is her unwelcome visitor?

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Peter Scanavino On His Biggest Mistake

Peter Scanavino has played Dominick Carisi for nine years on “Law & Order: SVU” and he’s become a fan favorite. But, his experience with fans wasn’t always rainbows and sunshine. Scanavino spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in 2016, three years after he joined the cast, and related his experiences with fans and critics.

“It was my first TV show,” he started. “But I’ve also done a lot of plays and I’ve been panned in plays, but you don’t let it affect you. You can’t get bogged down in that. You have to bet on yourself, bet that what you’re doing is good.”

Scanavino shared that the writers on “SVU” told him the fans would eventually love him, he just had to give them time. Danny Pino experienced the same hate when he replaced Chris Meloni, but fans eventually came around to him. Scanavino said the tides changed when it came to the episode “Glasgowman’s Wrath.”

In regards to the episode, Scanavino said, “there was a mentally unstable person who we thought could possibly be the killer. And I was able to talk to him and relate to him and I had some very tender scenes with him. That’s when fans started to turn and say, ‘This guy isn’t just a brash guy from Staten Island, but he has a heart and he’s able to listen.’”