‘Law & Order: SVU’ Shows Love To Mariska Hargitay for Her Birthday

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is celebrating her 58th birthday!

On Sunday, January 23, Hargitay celebrated her 58th birthday. The official SVU Twitter account wrote, “Time to party and show some love to our captain. Happy birthday, Mariska!”

Fans also joined in on the celebration to honor their favorite television character.

“Happy Birthday to my Wonder Woman @Mariska You’re the light this world needed. You’re one fearless, badass leader. You changed my life for the better and I couldn’t be more thankful for you,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “The most iconic character on television. Thank you, Olivia Benson and thank you, Mariska Hargitay.”

Time to party and show some love to our Captain. 🎂 Happy birthday, @Mariska! pic.twitter.com/i4QydSB07S — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January 23, 2022

Hargitay’s former Law & Order: SVU co-star Holly Robison Peete also paid tribute to her. Peete appeared in the episode “The Longest Night Of Rain” as Vice Officer Rachel Wilson.

NBD just me and Birthday Queen @Mariska on the #svu set a few years ago! Known each other for 35+ years 🙏🏾🌹I love you girl 🎂❤️💞 #happybirthdaymariska pic.twitter.com/6Op7BGezRG — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) January 23, 2022

A great way to honor Hargitay is to donate to her charity, the Joyful Heart Foundation. Hargitay created the foundation in 2004.

According to their official website, “Joyful Heart has been a leading national organization with a mission to transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, support survivors’ healing, and end this violence forever.”

Mariska Hargitay may portray law enforcement on television, but she is also a hero in real life.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Romance

Law & Order: SVU fans rejoiced with Mariska Hargitay finally admitting that Captain Olivia Benson loves Detective Elliott Stabler (Chris Meloni).

She made the big confession during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Olivia Benson is hurt. He left me in a lurch for ten years. [But he’s back] and the energy is there. Olivia has been in love with him for many a year. And I think we’re slowly [finding] our way back to it,” she said.

Furthermore, fans will recall that Benson and Stabler were partners for twelve years. He didn’t exactly get an official goodbye from the series either. He was placed on administrative leave for Season 13 due to an overabundance of deaths on his cases, including his most recent which was at his hands.

Finally, ten years after he left the hit crime drama, Meloni returned to the franchise. He now regularly appears as a guest star in the series while he stars in his spin-off, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

We’re ready for your declaration of love for Benson, Meloni!