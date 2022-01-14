‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Shares Adorable Video of Daughter as Yoga Master

If there’s one person who gets the whole “work hard play hard” mentality right, it’s “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T. The rapper/hip-hop artist has picked up a slew of nicknames over the years including “The Philosopher King” and “Grammy-award-winning artist.” At the end of the day, though, there’s one title that stands out and stays near and dear to his heart. It’s a title that some of you Outsiders may have as well– Dad.

Dad, pops, papa. Whatever you want to call it, it’s an honor. Ice-T shares one daughter, Chanel, with his wife Coco Austin. Chanel makes several appearances across the couple’s various social media platforms and this week is no different. Ice-T took to Instagram to share a precious moment that involved his daughter connecting with nature. As Chanel sits atop a stump, she reveals that she’s the ultimate “Yoga Master.” You can tell by her excellent form.

You can catch the sweet video here:

Chanel celebrated her 6th birthday back in November and the “Law & Order: SVU” star couldn’t be more proud of her or more thankful for everyone’s support. And one thing’s for sure: Ice-T’s little mini-me is going places.

“Cute dimples she’s funny. There’s no limits on what she can become. Her father is a music icon. Her mother is a model. And here she is showing off her comedic talent. A triple threat in the making. Go, Chanel!” one fan wrote.

Chanel Rocks a Pair of Horns on Stage With Ice-T

It looks like the 6-year-old is already taking after her daddy. She’s already made several appearances on stage beside Ice-T during his performances. A particularly sweet throwback snap from not too long ago shows Ice-T’s mini-me throwing up a pair of horns at Riot Fest.

Check it out:

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ignores His Critics Saying ‘Every House Has Its Own Constitution’

Whatever happened to that rule? You know, “If you can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all.”

Oh yeah, the internet. Netizens have been offering their opinions about everything from how celebrities should parent their children to what they should wear, and Ice-T’s family hasn’t been immune to this either.

He recently shared some hilarious epiphanies about what it really means to be a dad following this other wisdom he dropped in October during an interview with US Weekly. Ultimately, he sticks to his guns and tells the haters to go fly a kite.

“Worry about the people who walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. Everybody parents differently. I say every house has its own constitution. We’re doing okay. Our baby’s okay.”