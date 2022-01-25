‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay ‘Absolutely’ Loves This ‘Glam’ Benson Fan Art

Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay recently shared a piece of “Glam” Benson fan art that she absolutely loves.

The actress, who plays Benson, took to Instagram to share the art, which is a closeup of Benson with a bold red lip. It’s a serious beauty!

“Absolutely love this #FanArt from @kawargo99 Benson has never looked so glam. #InstaArt#BirthdayPortrait#ThoseEyeLashesTho#IWakeUpLikeThis” the actress wrote in the caption.

Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Benson since 1999. She’s broken the record for the longest an actor has played a character on a show. Yet, there still seems like there’s plenty for Benson to do, and Law & Order: SVU keeps bringing in new fans and retaining plenty of the old.

Fans of the show love Benson for her dedication to the victims of the crimes she investigates, her determined attitude, and her kindness to others. She’s a truly iconic character. Hargitay’s surely received tons of pieces of fan art over the years, but this one was special enough to post.

Mariska Hargitay Thanked Fans for Birthday Wishes

If the hashtags Hargitay used are anything to go by, this piece of fanart was all a part of the numerous birthday wishes the actress received. The Law & Order: SVU star recently celebrated her birthday, and thanked fans for all the well wishes.

“Thank you thank you for all the birthday love and warm wishes. I had a beautiful, beautiful day with my family and am feeling so incredibly grateful!” she wrote in a separate post. The Law & Order: SVU actress actually met her husband Peter Hermann, on the set of the show. Now, they have three kids together.

Hargitay Recently Teased Big things are Coming for Olivia Benson on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

She’s been having tons of fun with family all while filming and working on the 23rd season of Law & Order: SVU. And this ones had a lot of shocking moments. But fans are still wondering if Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler will ever get together.

Since the show started essentially, fans have wanted to see Olivia Benson and her now former work partner Elliot Stabler become romantically involved. But fate had other plans when Chris Meloni left the series. Now, he’s back with his own show that often crosses over with Law & Order: SVU. Sparks are flying between Benson and Stabler, but they’re complicated.

“The energy is there. Olivia’s been in love with him for many a year, and I think that we are slowly finding our way back to it, but I want to give him the amount of time he needs to grieve Kathy Stabler,” Hargitay said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

So fans are going to have to wait before “Bensler” truly happens. Honestly, they’ve been waiting for over two decades, so they can probably wait for a year or two more.