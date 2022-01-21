‘Walker’: An Uneasy Alliance Between Liam and Dan Could Be the Focus of Episode 9

Another twist in the long saga for Law & Order: SVU fans between Benson and Stabler hit a new notch thanks to Mariska Hargitay.

And we can thank, in a way, Dylan McDermott for causing a stir. See, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star went on Twitter and shared something.

It only led to Hargitay offering her own response. Well, we’re going to show you what those words were below here but make sure to check McDermott’s tweet out, too. Context, baby, context.

Nope. I think he’s obsessed with me… https://t.co/rDp1GTsLA0 — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) January 21, 2022

So, what do you think fans replied to Hargitay’s response? We have this sampling for your eyes right here.

Responses from Law & Order: SVU fans included, “We know,” “you are correct there,” “WE KNOW HE IS,” and “YAS YOU TELL HIM SIS”.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Just Getting More Amped Up About Benson, Stabler

In case you did not know, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler used to cover the mean streets of New York City together on SVU. Chris Meloni, who plays Stabler, left that show and didn’t return. But he did come back into the Dick Wolf franchise fold for Organized Crime. Yes, he is playing Stabler once again and we’ve already had some crossover magic a bit between these two shows on Thursday nights.

And don’t you think for one minute that fans of the show do not want to see these two together. They have been waiting for, like, forever for it to happen. Hargitay’s tweet will not do anything to dampen those hopes at all.

Oh no, they just got a booster from Olivia herself. Anyway, if you think this is something, then wait until when SVU and Organized Crime return from hiatus. In case you missed the news, both shows will not have new episodes airing until late February. They will be joined on Thursday nights by the reboot of the OG show Law & Order.

Words Of Wisdom Sets Up Shows For New Franchise Night On Thursdays

Yes, you fans of franchise nights on NBC. You will be getting a Law & Order franchise night on Thursday nights starting in late February. It’ll be a barnburner and even open up possibilities for crossovers from start to finish. Mercy, do you think this Twitter stuff between Hargitay and McDermott is simply going to stop fans in their tracks?

Not on your life, pal. Law & Order will just be ramping up the fun coming up in the spring on NBC. Hargitay and Ice-T will handle their business on SVU; Stabler will face off with Richard Wheatley, McDermott’s character, on Organized Crime.

It will give you fans a reason to tune into the show after the Winter Olympics break. You can probably expect more hijinx from Richard Wheatley and his counterpart, Dylan McDermott.