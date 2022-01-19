‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Cried on First Date With Future Husband: Here’s Why

Normally, crying on a first date isn’t always the best indicator of a bright future ahead. For Mariska Hargitay from “Law & Order: SVU,” they were happy, loving tears.

Recently, Hargitay appeared on the “Drew Barrymore Show” and talked about how she met her husband, Peter Hermann. The two have been married for 17 years.

She told Barrymore that the two met on the set of “Law & Order: SVU” when he was a guest star. She opened up about being exceptionally nervous and distracted because he was “very handsome.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Cries on First Date

From there, it was just a matter of time. She was so emotional when hanging out with Peter Hermann because a part of her saw a future with him in a way she hadn’t gotten to experience before.

“I was 35, and my friends are like, ‘Mariska you need to get out more nobody is just going to show up on your show and ask you to marry them.’… Do you know where our first date was? It’s a little too good to be true. Our first date he asked me to go to church with him,” Hargitay shared.

The whole thing is a bit ironic, seeing as he did appear on “Law & Order: SVU” like a stroke of magic for Mariska Hargitay.

“And I was moving and I said, ‘Peter, I would love to but not today I am moving today.’ He was like, ‘Oh come on it’s an hour. It’s an hour.’ It was so funny, I just couldn’t resist so I went to church. And it was that day I remember we went to church… and I am crying and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon and I am crying because I am like, ‘I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him,'” Hargitay also intimately shared while on the show.

It’s some pretty strong feelings to have on a first date. However, whatever it was she was feeling that day was a pretty good indicator. The two are still happily married.

Christopher Meloni Talks About Couple

It wasn’t all rainbows and happiness for the couple though. During an interview with People, Christopher Meloni, who once starred on “Law & Order: SVU” before getting his own spin-off show, described their relationship from the outside.

He said they were giddy on set together like two teenagers in high school. One day, however, she came to work sobbing after they had been dating for a bit.

“She goes, ‘Peter and I had a really deep, long conversation. We cried, and I just don’t think it’s going to work.’ And she’s sobbing, and the whole time, the [thought] bubble in my head was just: ‘You’ll be married within five months.’ That’s all I was thinking. I knew. I knew,'” Chris Meloni said.

Turns out his instincts with love are pretty great, too.