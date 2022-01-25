‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Gives BTS Look at ‘Big Shot’ With Ice-T and Others

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at filming the “big shot.”

All episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” are action-packed. For instance, there is typically one big, climactic moment in every episode. Mariska Hargitay is showing fans what is is like to be on set when the “big shot” is being filmed.

The actress’ latest Instagram post shows the cast and crew working on what appears to be a bridge in Manhattan. Hargitay speaks to many production team members. “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T even makes a fun cameo.

“So, we’re about to roll on set here,” she says. “It’s a big shot. There’s Kelly [Giddish] and Octavio with our fabulous guest star.”

Fans can’t get enough of Ice-T’s quick appearance. Rolling his car window down, the rapper asks Hargitay who the video is for. When she says “the world,” he makes her viewers laugh.

“Hi world, what’s up? I’m not a cop, I’m an actor,” he says.

Fans are loving this short video snippet of what “Law & Order: SVU” is like behind-the-scenes. It is a great way to tease this Thursday’s episode.

“YAY! We’ve missed your BTS videos! Thanks for giving us a little peek of your day ❤️❤️” one fan says.

“You’re back!!! And Kelli and Ice and the crew ❤️❤️❤️” another adds.

Mariska Hargitay on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Mariska Hargitay recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. While most daytime talk-show interviews are fun, Hargitay takes it to a whole new level. For instance, the close friendship between the two actresses makes it feel like a conversation. The ladies end up laughing on the floor of Barrymore’s set.

“Absolutely NO FUN was had on the @thedrewbarrymoreshow,” Hargitay says. “It wasn’t THE BEST TIME EVER OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT. It wasn’t the most loving fun-filled #GirlFest full of cake and surprises. Thank you @drewbarrymore for the real and heartfelt conversation full of so much love.”

The pair tells funny stories from their friendship’s past. Ali Wentworth joins them and ends up laughing on Barrymore’s couch. You can catch the full interview below.

A Happy ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Birthday

Yesterday was the “Law & Order: SVU” actress’ birthday. Fans and friends from the show are continuing to send kind birthday wishes. On and off set, the 58-year old feels loved and is grateful for the support.

“Thank you thank you for all the birthday love and warm wishes,” she writes. “I had a beautiful, beautiful day with my family and am feeling so incredibly grateful♥️💕♥️💝🥰🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈”

Here at Outsider, we hope Marissa Hargitay is enjoying some birthday cake for us.