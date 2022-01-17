‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Is an Inspiration for One Young Actor

Mariska Hargitay has been on Law & Order: SVU as Olivia Benson since 1999. With her dedication to the role and her commitment to causes outside of the show, it’s safe to say she’s inspired many. And she really inspired, one young actor named Christian Navarro.

The Instagram account for Wolf Entertainment shared a picture of Navarro with Hargitay and included a story about how they first met.

“@christianleenavarro first met @therealmariskahargitay at age 9 when #SVU was filming in his childhood neighborhood. He met her again years later, and she encouraged him to chase his dreams of becoming an actor,” the caption says.

Navarro recently guest-starred in an episode of Law & Order: SVU called Burning with Rage Forever. So his career has really come full circle. But he’s had quite the success on shows like 13 Reasons Why, and Vinyl.

His first role also happened to be on a Law & Order spinoff show. In 2007, he had a small guest role on Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actress Has an Inspiration of Her Own

Navarro found inspiration in Mariska Hargitay. But someone who inspired her was her own father. The actress was born to famous parents. And her father, Mickey Hargitay, was incredibly supportive of her ambitions. In fact, he was quite the pep talker.

“The message I got from my father was that life is hard, but you just don’t quit,” the SVU star once said. “I’d get an audition and he’d say, ‘How hard are you going to work for it?’ So I pushed myself even when I didn’t feel like pushing myself. I acted confident even when I wasn’t. And slowly… I became more confident. If you kick fear to the side, the payoff is huge.”

Hargitay was born to former Mr. Universe Mickey Hargitay and actress Jayne Mansfield. But tragically, when Hargitay was very young, Mansfield died in a car crash. Hargitay then went to live with her father and stepmother. They were both very encouraging of her and helped her through a difficult time.

“I think I learned about crisis very young,” Hargitay has said of her childhood. “I learned very young that sh— happens and there’s no guarantees. And we keep going. Then we transform it.”

Now, Mariska Hargitay is inspiring young actors all over the world. Her role as Olivia Benson has become infamous. Not to mention, she’s broken a record for the longest an actor has played a character on TV. If you want to see her on Law & Order: SVU, you can tune in to NBC on Thursdays at 9/8 central. Afterward, you can watch Law & Order: Organized Crime which airs in the hour after.