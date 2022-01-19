‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Opens Up About Lying About Injury to Party Guests

For longtime fans of “Law & Order: SVU,” Captain Olivia Benson, and the woman who portrays her, Mariska Hargitay, seems invincible. Over the years, we’ve watched Hargitay’s character save the day time and time again, while also putting herself on the line.

As it turns out, Hargitay is far from invincible. This became very evident when she suffered from a recent injury. The “Law & Order: SVU” star recently appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The conversation turns to the night of Hargitay’s leg injury, which Barrymore happened to be there for.

“Mariska and I are hanging out we’re going to see a screening of ‘Black Widow’ with friends and, all of a sudden, I’m in Mariska’s living room at her house … and she’s not,” Barrymore says on the show.

While her friends at her place are wondering what’s going on, Hargitay is busy getting a ride in an ambulance to the local hospital.

“I left the screening early because the party was going to be at my house, so excited. So I left and I walk across the street in the rain a little too fast and down I go on the street … in the ambulance, I go off to the hospital … I said just tell people I’m running an errand because I didn’t want to ruin the party,” Hargitay then reveals.

As it turns out, she really didn’t ruin the party at all. In fact, Barrymore reveals that she had a blast looking around her gorgeous home. Although she assures it was in a totally non-creepy way.

Leave it to Hargitay to not only save victims of sexual assault on “Law & Order: SVU,” but to also save awesome parties in real life.

Other Injury While Filming ‘Law & Order: SVU’

As for that injury, it turned out to be pretty serious. That nasty fall caused her to break her right ankle. She even rocked a pair of crutches and an orthopedic cast when she returned to the show.

Now, she seems to be pretty much fully healed. She partially has Melissa McCarthy to thank for that. Not for anything in a medical sense, but more so in a hilarious and uplifting way.

Melissa McCarthy posted a video on Instagram of her standing on the streets of Los Angeles with a sign that said, “Honk if you’re PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay’s recovery.” The hilarious and sweet act didn’t go unnoticed, either. Hargitay saw it and said, “I was absolutely blown away. I couldn’t even speak when I saw it.”

This isn’t the only time Hargitay has gotten injured. According to People, in 2009, she suffered a partially collapsed lung while she was performing her own stunt on “Law & Order: SVU.” Up until then, she had been doing her own stunts for the past decade.

Now, however, she has several stunt doubles to help her out when needed.