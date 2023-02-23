‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Says Richard Belzer Was ‘Family’ Following His Sudden Passing￼

Days after Richard Belzer passed away at the age of 78, Mariska Hargitay speaks out about the loss of her former Law & Order: SVU co-star.

During her appearance on TODAY, Hargitay spoke about how Belzer had a unique heart and soul. “He was family,” she declared. “And taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust, and he brought so much joy to the set. And boy, did this man love children. He was this acerbic, quick-witted, brilliant mind, and yet he would melt in the sight of a child.”

The Law & Order: SVU star went on to say that Belzer was a beautiful and complex person. “It was such a private to know him.”

Just after the news broke about Belzer’s passing, Mariska Hargitay took to her Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. “Goodbye my dear, dear friend,” she wrote. “I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years.”

Hargitay went on to add the angels were lucky to have Belzer. “I love you so very much, now, and forever.”

Just after Mariska Hargitay opened up about missing Richard Belzer, the family of the Law & Order: SVU star spoke out about his passing.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Belzer’s family revealed that while the actor had several health issues, none of them were terminal. “He experienced quite a sudden decline in health that caught us completely off guard,” the family explained. “Which lead to his passing.”

Belzer’s family said that he had passed away very peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning (February 19th) at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France. His wife of nearly 40 years Harlee McBride and his eldest daughter were by his side. “His youngest daughter was unable to be there with us,” the statement reads. “But will be joining us soon. Due to the nature of his passing, we apologize that we were unable to reach [out] until now, as we needed the time to process through this, gather ourselves, and our thoughts.”

The late actor’s family went on to add that they appreciate the outpouring of support from their family and friends during this unfortunate time. “And thank you so much for those of you that have been so respectful of our need for privacy and solace during this difficult time.”

Richard Belzer’s cause of death remains unknown. A small service will be held for him on Friday (February 24th) in Colomars, France.