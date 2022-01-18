‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares BTS Photos from Recent ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Appearance

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her appearance on the “Drew Barrymore Show.” The fun-filled conversation is full of laughs and surprises. Now, the “Law & Order: SVU” star is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the episode. Her caption says it all.

“Absolutely NO FUN was had on the @thedrewbarrymoreshow,” Hargitay sarcastically writes. “It wasn’t THE BEST TIME EVER OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT. It wasn’t the most loving fun-filled #GirlFest full of cake and surprises. Thank you @drewbarrymore for the real and heartfelt conversation full of so much love.”

The photos show the pair sitting on the floor and laughing hysterically. They are also joined by Ali Wentworth, who is seen lying across the couch in a pink robe.

A clip of Hargitay’s “Drew Barrymore Show” appearance is now available to watch on YouTube. In this clip, watch the actresses talk tell a story about the night of the Black Widow movie screening. Barrymore ended up at the “Law & Order: SVU” star’s house without her!

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Star Calls Hargitay ‘Funniest Actor’

In a new interview, Kelli Giddish gives props to her “Law & Order: SVU” co-star. The actress who plays Amanda Rollins shares that Mariska Hargitay is the funniest actor on set. She says that the actress is much more lighthearted than her character, Olivia Benson.

“Oh, God, she’s a ball of energy,” Giddish says. “And no one could understand how funny that lady is with what is actually portrayed on their TV because Benson’s an empathetic, deeply concerned character.”

She continues to say that her co-star is always in a fun, happy mood.

“That’s who she is in real life. But the other facet to her personality is that she’s laughing all day every day.”

After 500 episodes of “Law & Order: SVU,” the cast is still having a good time. While the show’s themes are serious, the team always finds a way make each other laugh.

“I kept thinking to myself how much we laugh on set,” Giddish says. “Not that the end is in sight, but I just laugh a lot at work. We crack each other up. We challenge each other, and that’s something I really enjoy about our show.”

Working With Mariska Hargitay

Kelli Giddish looks forward to her scenes with Mariska Hargitay. She says that their on-screen energy is magical.

“Those scenes are what I look forward to most in doing the show now because there’s some magic that happens between me and Mariska, two strong women. It’s what makes the show exciting to work on.”