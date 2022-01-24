‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Thanks Fan for Birthday Wishes

Happy birthday Mariska Hargitay! The longtime Law & Order: SVU star is celebrating 58 years today, January 23. And, she is grateful to her dedicated fans for sending tons of birthday love her way!

In a Sunday evening Instagram post, Mariska Hargitay thanked her fans for all of the birthday messages they sent her way. And, the longtime actress notes, she was certainly feeling the love.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and warm wishes,” the Law & Order: SVU star says in her Sunday evening Instagram post.

Along with her grateful message, Hargitay shared a festive photo full of birthday balloons. The pic really jumps off the Law & Order star’s Insta page, too. The photo features some bright and warm colors such as pinks, reds, and purples, each balloon looking more festive than the next.

In her Insta post, the actress adds that she spent her day with her family. And, of course, feeling extremely grateful for the love she received on her special day.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Are Certainly Feeling the Love

Mariska Hargitay is feeling the love from her fans on her birthday. And, there is certainly a whole different kind of love to discuss. This one is the affection her Law & Order: SVU character, Captain Olivia Benson has for her former partner and Organized Crime detective, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.

In a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hargitay admits that her character no doubt feels love for her former partner. In fact, Hargitay says, Olivia Benson has been in love with Elliot Stabler for quite a long time.

“Olivia Benson is hurt,” Hargitay explains in the recent interview with Drew Barrymore.

“He left me in a lurch for ten years. [But he’s back] and the energy is there,” the actress adds.

But, the actress adds, the separation didn’t quell the feelings the SVU partners had developed.

“Olivia has been in love with him for many a year,” Hargitay continues in her discussion with Barrymore. “And I think we’re slowly [finding] our way back to it.”

For years, the longtime SVU partners shared a bond that led to a lot of fans hoping for something bigger to grow between Benson and Stabler. However, this all changed when Chris Meloni left Law & Order: SVU in 2011 with an unexpected exit. Then, ten years after we last saw the Law and Order players together, the two had an unexpected reunion when tragedy struck home for Stabler. Since then, the characters have reconnected in a sort of “will they or won’t they” scenario as they go between the two popular Law & Order shows Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.