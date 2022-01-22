‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Appeared as a Different Character Before Becoming Carisi

Sometimes, actors will appear on a show before becoming a star on it. This happened with Peter Scanavino on the NBC hit Law & Order: SVU.

Longtime viewers will know that he plays Carisi. But what character did he play before that one? We get a little insight on that from an article on Looper.

Let us go to Season 14, Episode 13 of Law & Order: SVU which is titled Monster’s Legacy. In the credits, Scanavino plays some guy named Johnny Dubcek. He is the perpetrator of a crime but it is connected to the child abuse that he went through as a young boy.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Used To Seeing The Actor Simply Play Biggest Role

The actor is connected to Dominick Carisi Jr., but his first appearance was as a criminal named Johnny Dubcek.

Law & Order: SVU fans know him for playing Carisi, an in-fiction replacement for Detective Nick Amaro, following the departure of actor Danny Pino. Scanavino first appears as Carisi, nicknamed Sonny, in Season 16.

Now, SVU has become the longest-running non-animated primetime drama on TV in the United States. It will hang on to this title until the show ends on NBC. The show has taken some liberties with its casting that other, shorter series might rather avoid.

Diane Neal Is Another Actor Who Has Appeared In Another Role Before Signature One

It can involve recasting important roles or featuring the same actor in multiple distinct parts. For instance, Diane Neal is best known for portraying Senior Assistant Distract Attorney Casey Novak for multiple seasons and a number of guest appearances on SVU.

Casey wasn’t Neal’s first role on the show, however. She actually appeared as a lawyer named Amelia Chase in a Season 3 episode titled Ridicule.

Let’s spend a little time looking at show star Mariska Hargitay. She, too, happened to appear as another character but not on SVU.

Some comedy fans may remember briefly seeing her on Seinfeld.

Go back and watch the 1993 episode called The Pilot. Hargitay plays an actress auditioning to play the role of Elaine. During this part of the series, Jerry Seinfeld is pitching his idea for a show along with his friend George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander. Yes, this would mean that it is a show within the show. What was it called at first? Jerry and it was going to be developed by Jerry and George.

So, things get complicated on Seinfeld as usual. See, Jerry starts to read the script with Hargitay and he’s hopeful to make a connection with her. George is busy working on his own stuff and the actress, meaning Hargitay, does not get the role in Jerry that would be within Seinfeld.