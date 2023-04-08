‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Reveals Ice-T’s Unique Approach to Texting

Ice-T has a distinctive flair when it comes to his rapping and acting, he also takes an idiosyncratic approach to text messages. On April 7th, BD Wong from Law & Order: SVU divulged during the 3rd hour of TODAY what it’s like to be part of a text chain with the hip-hop icon. “He’s just a man of very few words,” Wong explained. “With me, he is, anyway. And so my whole relationship with him in texts is me kind of going on and on and explaining something, and him answering with an emoji.”

“You know, ‘could you do this,’ and ‘I need it by this,’ and blah, blah, blah. Pause, pause, pause, pause … thumbs-up,” Wong quipped. Wong tapped his “SVU” co-star to perform a humorous pre-show announcement for the one-woman off-Broadway play he is directing – “Yes, I Can Say That!” starring standup comic Judy Gold.

“The first thing that happened was I wanted to try to ask him to do the pre-show announcement at Judy’s Show, the show that I have directed off-Broadway (for) Primary Stages, and so it was that kind of ‘turn off your cell phones’ announcement,” Wong recalled.

“So I texted him to say, ‘Can I ask you to do this?’ He was really great, and he did it, and it’s really funny, and it’s wonderful. It starts off the show with a bang.” Wong would pour out his detailed thoughts regarding what he anticipated from Ice-T in the announcement, yet all he received was a thumbs-up emoji. “I thought, well this is actually very efficient communication because he’s giving me the answer that I need and then he moves on,” he joked.

Ice-T recently opened up about the passing of a long time friend and costar

Meanwhile, Ice-T recently opened up about a serious blow. Just 48 hours after rejoicing in Hollywood’s streets, Ice-T heard the heartbreaking news that his long-time costar Richard Belzer had suddenly passed away. “After that great week, coming off the star ceremony, I partied with all my friends in L.A. — ‘Ice, you brought a star back to the hood!’ — it was a great night,” he recalled. “Woke up, Belzer passed away. And it just crushed me.”

After Belzer’s passing, his parting message of wisdom to his followers on social media was an especially moving one. “I did a quote after that, and I said, ‘Whenever you’re having a good time, really enjoy it. Don’t feel guilty about partying, having that moment, because pain is guaranteed,'” Ice-T explained on his podcast Ice-T’s Daily Game.

“It’s sad but true,” he added. “The pain of life is inevitable. We’re going to lose people. People are going to be sick. Happiness is rare. I’m happy right now, but I’m talking about that moment where you’re just happy, you’re partying and you tend to feel guilty sometimes. That moment, enjoy that to death, because the pain is coming. Suck those moments up.”