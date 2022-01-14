‘Law & Order: SVU’: This Photo of Benson and Carisi Is ‘Guaranteed’ to Make You Smile

On Law & Order: SVU there are a lot of interesting relationships. Olivia Benson and Sonny Carisi are one of the fan-favorite combos.

Benson has had a lot of strong relationships on the show. While Carisi is far from a love interest, he is a good friend to Benson. The ADA has done a lot to support her and she returns the favor whenever she can. As a former detective, Carisi understands what the unit goes through from day to day.

Of course, the folks at Law & Order: SVU know how much fans love seeing the two characters interact with each other. The folks over at the Instagram account posted a couple of photos that fans have absolutely loved. So, check the post out below and see for yourself. It is sure to make you a little warmer and fuzzier inside than you were before.

“They’re looking at a behind the scenes [Law & Order: SVU] photo guaranteed to make you smile,” the caption read. “Swipe to see.”

It is always fun seeing the actors and folks on the show having a good time. Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino are a pair that always seem to have a fun time on set and behind the scenes. This is going to be a relationship that is going to be important in upcoming episodes.

Carisi is likely going to be back in the courtroom. Julie Martin, an executive producer on the show has teased an emotional episode coming up. That’s a big declaration coming from a producer on the show. Emotion is the name of the game when it comes to Law & Order: SVU.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Teases Emotional Episode

Thursday nights mean it’s time for a new SVU. Ahead of the episode, Julie Martin made sure to get fans excited. She tweeted out that the “team works together tonight on an emotional case.” The cases are usually fairly emotional. After all the Special Victims Unit deals with the most sensitive cases.

Carisi is set to play a big role if the case goes to court. Perhaps he will just be someone that Benson turns to for direction in the case. She has used him as an ear to talk to and bounce ideas off of in the past.

There have been a lot of familiar faces around in recent episodes. In the last episode of Law & Order: SVU Donal Logue and Ari’el Stachel returned as Declan Murphy and Hasim Khaldun. Could there be a Hate Crimes unit spinoff coming up? Fans are starting to think so. As the season goes on, Benson is going to be faced with more challenges. Will Carisi be there for support?