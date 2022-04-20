‘Law & Order: SVU’: The Time ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Played a Villain on the Series

Legendary actor Henry Winkler has long been a television mainstay. He hit the big time portraying the iconic greaser “The Fonz” on the classic sitcom series Happy Days. He even made his mark in the film industry starring in a variety of popular Adam Sandler films as well as portraying the hilarious – and doomed – principal in the original Scream. However, Winkler has also made his mark on one of television’s most enjoyed crime-drama shows. Playing an unforgettable villain on NBC’s long-running Law & Order: SVU.

Henry Winkler Plays A Nefarious Businessman In A Memorable ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Role

In a third season episode of Law & Order: SVU, Henry Winkler embodies the episode’s title: Greed. In this episode, the former Happy Days star portrays a man named Edward Crandall who is into some nefarious dealings. As the episode begins, we get a glimpse of Winkler’s SVU character. Initially, he appears to be a very doting husband. However, as the episode progresses, we learn that the diabolical husband and businessman is actively scamming his wife out of her money.

As the episode progresses the villainous Crandall decides to stage his wife’s death to cover his tracks. He tries to set the death up to look like a burglary that ended in rape and murder.

This role is certainly against type for the actor; who charmed audiences as the unendingly cool greaser with a heart of gold on Happy Days. Also, an extra piece of trivia connecting the longtime actor to the long-running NBC crime-drama procedural series is a surprising family connection. The Happy Days star is a cousin to one of the original – and most memorable – stars of the original Law & Order. According to Outsider, Winkler is a cousin to Richard Belzer who portrays John Munch in the crime drama series.

‘The Fonz’ May Have Stolen the Scenes On ‘Happy Days’ But There Is No Love Lost

Henry Winkler’s big break came when he was cast on Happy Days, the popular series depicting life in the 1950s. Winkler’s Arther Fonzerelli was so popular, that he quickly became a fan favorite. However, the series was originally conceived to be a star-making series for the show’s main character, Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham. But, thankfully, Winkler has said, this did not affect his behind-the-scenes friendship with Howard.

“He said, ‘You didn’t do one thing other than be good at what you’re doing. And it’s good for the show. My feelings were hurt, but it’s good for the show,'” Henry Winkler has recalled Ron Howard telling him of the character.