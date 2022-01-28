‘Law & Order: SVU’: Was This Defense Attorney Underrated?

There have been a lot of characters on Law & Order: SVU over the seasons. But was this defense attorney an underrated one?

After all, look at the number of police officers and detectives that have filled TV screens for years. Which character on this show would be considered underrated? How about Trevor Langan, played by Peter Hermann. Oh, he’s also star Mariska Hargitay’s husband.

OK, so let us check out this thread from Reddit about this topic. And the thread is simply titled “Trevor Langan.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fan Points Out That Langan Is A ‘Courteous’ Defense Attorney

The poster writes: “Does anybody like Trevor Langan? I definitely do. I mean, he’s a great guy outside the courtroom and he seems like one of the more courteous defense attorneys on the show. (and) I think season 16 of the show really proves him to not be one of the douchebags some of the other defense attorneys (cough Buchanan cough).”

Another Redditor fan of Law & Oeder: SVU writes: “Him and Bayard Ellis are only defense attorneys who I admire/like”. To which a fan replies, “Also have to give honorable mention to Viola Davis (I forget her name on the show). She was a bad ass.”

Then, this Law & Order: SVU fan drops some dope info: “(Here’s a) fun fact: he was meant to be Alex’s love interest when he was introduced!” Then another one replies: “Yeah Olivia put a stop to that right quick.”

A Redditor in this thread adds this point: “There’s an episode where they were out to dinner together in a fancy restaurant. (And then) the scene just opened that way because she got a phone call then the camera pulls back and you see she’s seated with Trevor. I remember being like Oh ok lol”.

Fans Did Not Know About Hargitay, Hermann As A Married Couple

Some fans apparently are just finding out about Hargitay and Hermann. This Redditor does watch Law & Order: SVU. The fan writes: “I literally only found out him and Mariska are married like 2 years ago and I’ve been watching show for like 20 (years) lol”. Another one replies: “I never knew that and I’ve been watching for 20 plus years myself lol!”

Well, the news is out about these two actors. Hargitay has been a part of the show since its first season. As far as characters go, fans want to see Olivia Benson spend some time with Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni.

They have been wanting this forever. Will this be the season? After all, there is this Winter Olympics hiatus coming up and wouldn’t it just make for a good programming idea to have a crossover.