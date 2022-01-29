‘Law & Order: SVU’: When Does the Show Return After the Winter Olympics?

Law & Order: SVU is going on a hiatus during the 2022 Winter Olympics. The show airs on NBC, which is the host network for the games. Therefore, it’s not going to be on during the weeks the Winder Olympics airs. Here’s when you can expect the hit series to come back.

Law & Order: SVU will return to NBC on Thursday, February 24th.

Law & Order: Organized Crime a spinoff series starring Elliot Stabler actor Chris Meloni, will also come back on February 24th.

Until then, fans will just have to wait for more cases. Fans are also looking forward to seeing the relationship between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler continue to develop. The two have had chemistry really since their first season together in 1999.

They aren’t on the same shows together anymore, but Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime frequently cross over in both big and small events. Now, it’s looking like, after over two decades, the two may be on the road to a romantic relationship.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Recently Discussed What’s Next for Benson and Stabler

In a recent sit-down talk with The Drew Barrymore Show, Olivia Benson actress Mariska Hargitay talked about how the producers are planning a Benson and Stabler romance. And it looks like there’s a long way to go for both parties before a romance can happen.

Elliot Stabler is currently in a dark place and needs to properly grieve the loss of his wife, Kathy. Kathy’s death was the inciting incident that started Law & Order: Organized Crime. And thus far, Stabler had not been coping with her death well at all.

Benson, meanwhile, has had multiple incidents where she’s felt like she hasn’t been able to trust Stabler like she used to. She’s also hurt. He left very suddenly, and now he’s suddenly back in her life after a whole decade of nothing. Benson has been struggling with her loyalties to him and knows that Stabler has a lot of things to work through before the two of them can consider becoming an item.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do [on the show]. … He is free, and I think he’s got eyes for me. But Olivia Benson is hurt! I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years. She’s frightened,” she said. “The energy is there. Olivia’s been in love with him for many a year, and I think that we are slowly finding our way back to it, but I want to give him the amount of time he needs to grieve Kathy Stabler.”

If you want to watch old episodes with Benson and Stabler, or get yourself up to speed on the new ones, Law & Order: SVU is available to stream on Peacock.