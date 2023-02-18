’Law & Order: SVU’s Ice-T Claims People Have Tried to ‘Cancel’ Him for Decades

Refusing to allow anyone to bring him down, Law & Order: SUV’s Ice-T reveals how he has been handling critics who have tried to “cancel” him for decades.

During the ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ice-T spoke to Fox News Digital about people attempting to cancel him for 40 years. “I’m difficult to cancel,” the long-time rapper stated. “I’ve already let everybody know all my flaws, all my vices, and people rock with it.”

Ice-T also said that he uses the negativity from his critics as motivation. “When someone tells me you can’t do it, that means I got to do it,” he continued. “Use that negative energy… it’s fuel. I eat haters for food.”

Meanwhile, Ice-T gushed about the support he also has received over the years and how the Hollywood Hall of Fame is a huge accomplishment for him and his career. “It’s also great to have all your friends here, and it’s not a funeral, you know what I’m saying? So, to be here to celebrate something big and have everybody alive, as they say, ‘getting your flowers’ is a beautiful thing.”

Along with Ice-T speaking about his critics, his wife Coco opened up about her own online haters. She said their words have no impact on her or her family. “They don’t affect me at all… It’s just like whatever they’re trying to get to me, but they don’t.”

Ice-T’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Star Mariska Hargitay Gives Moving Speech About Him During the Hollywood Walk of Fame

During Ice-T’s Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (February 17th), Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay spoke about how she was beyond thrilled to be there for him.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame means so many things to so many people. It’s a place to visit, it’s a place to celebrate, a place to remember, and of course, a place to take millions and millions and millions of selfies,” Hargitay declared. The actress then said that she holds the Hollywood Walk of Fame deeply and dearly in her heart for another reason.

“Because here I am and, forever will be, right next to my mother,” she gushed. “Our stars shine side-by-side, and that makes this place unspeakably sacred to me.”

Hargitay then gushed about Ice-T’s achievements over the years. “Your achievements and your artistry and your whole verbal judo, your whole story, runs so deep,” she declared. “It runs deep particularly here in L.A. and it runs deep around the world. You’re a rapper and an actor and an Artist, and at a time when people overuse words without thinking and wearing out the meanings, you are indeed the real O.G.”