‘Law & Order: SVU’s Ice-T Discovered Richard Belzer Died The Morning After Walk of Fame Ceremony: ‘It Just Crushed Me’

Long-time Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T recently reflected on the passing of his costar Richard Belzer last month at the age of 78. Last month, the rapper and actor reached an impressive milestone as he celebrated his 65th birthday. He performed at the Grammys and was inducted into Hollywood’s prestigious Walk of Fame. Of course, he is known for playing Sergeant Tutuola on SVU for 23 seasons – making him television’s longest-running male actor.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

As People reports, just 48 hours after rejoicing in Hollywood’s streets, Ice-T heard the heartbreaking news that his long-time costar Richard Belzer had suddenly passed away. “After that great week, coming off the star ceremony, I partied with all my friends in L.A. — ‘Ice, you brought a star back to the hood!’ — it was a great night,” he recalled. “Woke up, Belzer passed away. And it just crushed me.”

After Belzer’s passing, his parting message of wisdom to his followers on social media was an especially moving one. “I did a quote after that, and I said, ‘Whenever you’re having a good time, really enjoy it. Don’t feel guilty about partying, having that moment, because pain is guaranteed,'” Ice-T explained on his podcast Ice-T’s Daily Game.

“It’s sad but true,” he added. “The pain of life is inevitable. We’re going to lose people. People are going to be sick. Happiness is rare. I’m happy right now, but I’m talking about that moment where you’re just happy, you’re partying and you tend to feel guilty sometimes. That moment, enjoy that to death, because the pain is coming. Suck those moments up.”

On his new podcast, Ice-T doles out advice to his kids and co-stars

With the knowledge he has gathered from his many life experiences, Ice encourages everyone to remember that “Things you’ve gone through — it’s never a loss. It’s always a lesson.” In addition to being a proud husband of Coco Austin, the father-of-three also provides invaluable advice and direction for his youngsters. “All my kids, my son, he gets [Ice Cold Facts] every day. My grown daughter. And Chanel is going to live amongst the wisdom,” he explained.

Similarly, this holds true for Mariska Hargitay, who has shared the screen with him on SVU. “I taught Mariska one thing,” he revealed. “I learned that you have to learn how to say no sometimes.” He added, “Mariska’s a very giving person and it can make you sick worrying about other people and not taking care of yourself. I believe that a lot of times people need to use that word ‘no.’ We keep each other sane.”

Law & Order: SVU drops Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Meanwhile, the iHeartPodcasts and Audity podcast Ice-T’s Daily Game debuts fresh episodes every weekday.