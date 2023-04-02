‘Law & Order: SVU’s Ice-T Has Choice Words as Twitter Starts Charging for Blue Checkmarks

Ice-T isn’t having it. Elon Musk is making some changes over at Twitter, namely charging even celebrities for a verified blue check mark. It’s no secret that on Twitter, the blue checkmarks have been a highly sought-after symbol of verification for celebrities and other public figures. But as we head into April, this badge of honor may soon become obsolete.

Beginning today, April 1st, Elon has said that he will begin charging people $8 a month for Twitter Blue subscriptions and offering them the chance to buy their blue check. Furthermore, legacy verifications are being eliminated and this process is commencing now. That means that celebs like Ice-T will soon have to pay like anyone.

Needless to say, the Law & Order: SVU star isn’t happy. “I heard Twitter is gonna take away the Blue checkmarks if you don’t pay,” he tweeted. “F–k that checkmark… I guess it matters to some people,” he added.

Ice-T wasn’t the only celebrity bemoaning the Twitter change

Of course, Ice-T wasn’t the only celebrity upset with the status change. Chrissy Teigen jokingly resigned from her blue check status with a humorous comment, blatantly refusing to pay for verification. Of course, many other celebrities have shared the same sentiment; Jason Alexander proclaimed his departure if he was no longer able to keep his badge. It’s clear that these celebs are frustrated and displeased about the decision.

William Shatner voiced his frustration about the scarcity of restrictions on Twitter’s new platform, penning … “Hey @elonmusk what’s this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter? I’ve been here for 15 years giving my witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?”

Dionne Warwick wrote, “I am not paying for a blue check. That money could (and will) be going towards my extra hot lattes.” As we enter April, a large majority of stars are still in possession of their verification badges, despite the rumored threat that they will lose them if payment is required. Could this be an elaborate April Fool’s joke? Only time will tell.

Some are speculating that the verification change is an April Fool’s joke

Of course, it’s likely not. A few days ago, Elon was directing people toward Twitter’s Verified Organizations system – a platform created to ensure that companies, news outlets, and other prominent entities remain verified on the site without having to worry about possible impersonations.

Meanwhile, Ice-T recently dealt with a much more serious blow. Just 48 hours after rejoicing in Hollywood’s streets, Ice-T heard the heartbreaking news that his long-time costar Richard Belzer had suddenly passed away. “After that great week, coming off the star ceremony, I partied with all my friends in L.A. — ‘Ice, you brought a star back to the hood!’ — it was a great night,” he recalled. “Woke up, Belzer passed away. And it just crushed me.”

After Belzer’s passing, his parting message of wisdom to his followers on social media was an especially moving one. “I did a quote after that, and I said, ‘Whenever you’re having a good time, really enjoy it. Don’t feel guilty about partying, having that moment, because pain is guaranteed,'” Ice-T explained on his podcast Ice-T’s Daily Game.