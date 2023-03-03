‘Law & Order: SVU’s Ice-T Hilariously Reflects on Getting Walk of Fame Star

Ice-T of Law & Order: SVU recently received a great honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he talked about it. Ice-T was a guest on The Tonight Show and had host Jimmy Fallon in stitches with a confession.



Fallon started showing the actor some photos of Ice-T and his family posing with his newly earned star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As the crowd cheered, Fallon asked the veteran actor how he felt about his huge achievement.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Reflected Back On Times He’d Get Arrested On Hollywood Boulevard

Ice-T reflected on a memory of his from Hollywood Boulevard. “Hey man, as many times as I got arrested on Hollywood Boulevard and saw those stars like this,” Ice-T said. He used Fallon’s desk as a makeshift Hollywood Boulevard. Ice-T curled over the desk and scrunched his face up. It depicted someone getting arrested on the street.

Ice-T’s reenactment sent Fallon away from his desk to compose himself. He then returned and joked, “That’s the only way you saw the stars up close huh?”

Ice-T, 65, then revealed his friends “were more excited” than him to receive his star. “My friends were more excited about it than me, you know,” he said. “It started to weigh on me as it got closer and closer.”

Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Chuck D Among People At Ice-T’s Big Ceremony

The ceremony brought Ice-T’s two careers of music and acting together as members of each side were there to show their support. “And then of course Dick Wolf was there, Mariska (Hargitay) was there. But really It’s a star for music, so for the first time my Law and Order family was surrounded by my music family.” Fellow rap legend Chuck D was also there to congratulate the actor on his career achievement.

Meanwhile, Ice-T claims that he’s been a target for people to “cancel” him for decades. “I’m difficult to cancel,” Ice-T told Fox News Digital i an interview. “I’ve already let everybody know all my flaws, all my vices, and people rock with it.” He also has a plan to use negativity that might creep up in his life. “When someone tells me you can’t do it, that means I got to do it,” Ice-T said.

While he’s got a plan for negativity, there’s something else he can feel positively about. Ice-T is now the longest-running male actor on TV. “You’ve gotta be on the show that stays on the longest — (Law and Order) is the longest-running show, so to get that title you have to be on — it’s all consecutive,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.