‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Poses for Selfie After She Noticed Fan’s T-shirt On Flight

Mariska Hargitay showed a Law & Order: SVU fan some love on a recent flight and took to her social media to show off the moment. On Monday, March 20th, “SVU” star Hargitay took to her Instagram story and shared a snapshot of somebody wearing an Olivia Benson T-shirt. To make it even better, the shirt featured fan-favorite character Elliot Stabler (played by Chris Meloni) as well. With no context or explanation accompanying the photo, Hargitay left fans on Twitter questioning who the lady in the shirt was.

Just casually hopping on your flight and bumping into Mariska Hargitay benson and Elliot Stabler shirt this is beyond iconic pic.twitter.com/8OamZAVEJ9 — JENNA 💋 (@elliotndolivia) March 21, 2023

The following day, the mysterious “shirt girl” exposed her true identity and narrated a story through a video on TikTok. “WHEN YOU ARE WEARING YOUR SVU SHIRT & OLIVIA BENSON IS ON YOUR FLIGHT,” Taylor Colson wrote. She posted pictures from the flight and screenshots of her text messages with friends, all while jamming to Meghan Trainor’s “Mother.”

“Mariska is my mother,” Colson added at the end of her caption. What was Mariska Hargitay’s reaction when she caught a glimpse of her fan, Colson, wearing an “SVU” shirt? “‘The universe could not have made this happen more,”‘ Colson told the Today Show.

As the singer-songwriter was walking out her door to board her flight, she felt incredibly uncomfortable wearing a tiny baby tee. So, in order to find some solace from this discomfort she quickly changed into something far more comfortable: an “SVU” shirt. “I almost didn’t even wear it,” she explained.

The Mariska Hargitay fan claims she’s seen every ‘SVU’ episode 20 times

For as long as she can remember, the 27-year-old has been a devoted fan of Law & Order: SVU. She claims to have watched each episode at least twenty times. When Colson caught a glimpse of Hargitay getting on the plane, she was astonished at the prospect of sharing an aircraft with such a renowned actor – all while wearing her “SVU” shirt.

“I started freaking out, and normally I would never go up to anybody,” she recalled. “I’m in the music business, and I would never go up to someone. She was with her whole family.” Colson reflected that, since she had the shirt on by chance if they were to cross paths on the plane, it would be an ideal opportunity to meet Hargitay. “It’s meant to be,” she explained.

As soon as he entered the plane, Colson noticed Hargitay in her seat. She nearly instinctively ended up standing beside her. “I was like, ‘OK, I just have to tell you. This is too funny,’ and I pointed at the shirt,” she explained. “She’s like, ‘Oh, my God!’ She’s like, ‘No way.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s so nice to meet you.'” Hargitay then requested Colson take a photograph, astonished that she had never seen anyone sporting this type of shirt in reality. When Hargitay asked Colson where she got the shirt, Colson replied that it was from Etsy. “She made me turn around and show her kids,” Colson recalled.

Colson informed Hargitay that her previous manager had been attempting to get her onto an episode of “SVU”. He was the head honcho at Ice-T’s record label. Ice-T has collaborated with Hargitay on “SVU” for more than two decades now. “I told her that, and I was like, ‘See, so you might be seeing me soon,’ and she’s like, ‘I would love that.'”