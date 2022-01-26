‘Law & Order’: The Team Became Overwhelmed by Large Number of Crime During One Episode

When the iconic crime-drama series Law & Order hit the 300 episode mark in 2003, the showrunners decided to go big. So big, in fact, that the Law & Order players have an unusually arduous time solving an episode jam-packed with three murders – and a kidnapping.

In the season thirteen episode, Jerry Orbach’s Lennie Briscoe and his partner Jesse L. Martin’s Ed Green investigate three separate cases of murder in one day. They are also investigating a kidnapping while the investigations begin to pile up. These cases get even more intense when the Law & Order detectives figure out one of the murders are connected to a fourth murder. A cold case that occurred ten years prior. This chaotic episode is aptly named Couples because each of the cases the detectives are tasked with solving involves domestic disputes gone terribly wrong.

The 21st Season of ‘Law & Order’ Is Right Around the Corner!

Last year, fans of the hit series were delighted to hear the news that the flagship series will be returning to prime-time after over a decade off the air. This series holds a special place in the hearts of the show’s fans. After all, it is the series that started it all, inspiring a variety of successful spin-offs over the years.

During NBC’s regular Law & Order night – the night we catch up on the SVU detectives as well as the detectives on Organized Crime – NBC took to Twitter where the network dropped a glimpse into the brand-new episodes of Law & Order. Getting fans understandably hyped as we gear up for the Thursday, February 24 premiere of the show’s twenty-first season.

“The one that started it all,” the Law & Order Twitter page says in the January 20 post.

“#LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC,” the tweet continues.

The long-awaited glimpse into the Law & Order’s return to NBC involves everything we’ve always loved about the series. First, we see a courtroom…which of course is a major player in any one of the show’s episodes. Then Sam Waterson, as district attorney Jack McCoy speaks up stating, “It’s ok to play the hero as long as you win.”

Teaser Gives A Great Glimpse Into Series Revival

Law & Order fans then get a glimpse of Odelya Halevi. Halevi portrays assistant district attorney Samantha Maroun as she sits at a table within the courtroom. The teaser then flashes to Jeffrey Donovan who will be portraying senior detective Frank Cosgrove in the series revival. We then get a glimpse of Hugh Dancy who has joined the popular series as assistant district attorney Nathan Price.

Of course, no clip teasing the much-anticipated return of Law & Order to primetime airwaves is complete without one particular component. The words Law & Order appear on the screen as we hear the iconic dun dun sound.