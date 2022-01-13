‘Law & Order’: What Happened To Planned ‘Hate Crimes’ Spinoff?

Law & Order fans have been gearing up for the long-awaited reboot of the popular Dick Wolf franchise’s original series, Law & Order. The project has been in the works for some time, promising viewers a reboot of epic proportions. And, the wait is almost over as the OG series is finally set to premiere in the coming weeks. Sure, the return of this OG member of the popular franchise is certainly something we are excited to see, no doubt. However, it may be the existence of this new series that has slowed down production for another Law & Order franchise addition, Law & Order: Hate Crimes.

For a few years now, fans of the popular NBC franchise have been hearing a buzz about the development of the new series. This series, which would be titled Hate Crimes was initially announced just a few years ago.

Furthermore, a recent guest appearance on Law & Order: SVU may have brought us some hope. This came as Donal Logue’s Declan Murphy, a Hate Crimes detective, had a guest appearance during last week’s installment of SVU. However, this appearance doesn’t hint towards the new series. Fans will have to wait longer to see another addition to the popular Dick Wolf franchise.

Did ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Hint At New Series?

In the recent episode of SVU titled Silent Night, Hateful Night, Donal Logue’s Declan Murphy returns to the squad as a detective for the Hate Crimes unit. In this Christmas episode, Murphy enlists the help of some major SVU players. He does this in order to solve a series of hate crimes in the city on Christmas Eve.

According to TV Insider, the showrunner behind the Law & Order franchise has been focusing much of their energy on the revival of the original series. Ultimately keeping those who would be developing the newest addition from working on another spin-off series; at least for the moment.

Where Could We Find ‘Hate Crimes’ If It’s Ever Developed?

The initial announcement states that a Hate Crimes spinoff would soon be in the works. Additionally, this particular spin-off, once developed, likely wouldn’t air on NBC with the other shows within the franchise. Instead the potential Law & Order series would air on the NBC streaming platform, Peacock.

The content this series is likely to highlight would be a little much for regular programming; preventing the potential Hate Crimes series from joining the other franchise shows on the regular primetime programming. Shows such as Law & Order: SVU or the new Chris Meloni series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.