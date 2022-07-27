Leonardo DiCapario’s Upcoming Western Gets Release Date

Leonardo DiCaprio’s next role is set to bow to audiences next year. The epic western Killers of the Flower Moon comes from frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese.

The studios behind the film hoped to release the film this year in order to compete at the next Oscar ceremony. Variety reports that Apple originally set the film for a 2023 release. But the Will Smith-starring movie Emancipation had its release strategy changed following the actor’s controversy at the 2022 Oscars.

Discussions took place between Scorsese and Apple about shifting Killers of the Flower Moon forward to 2022 in place of Emancipation. But Variety’s report indicates the film isn’t ready for this year’s Oscars race. The film is now rumored to be looking at a premiere at next year’s Cannes Film Festival or Venice Film Festival.

Killers of the Flower Moon marks the sixth collaboration between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Together they produced some of the most acclaimed films in either of their careers including The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Aviator.

Also joining the cast is another frequent Scorsese actor, Robert De Niro. The famed actor starred in nine other films with the director including all-time classics like Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, and Goodfellas. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone in lead roles.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s book of the same name. It takes place in ’20s Oklahoma where a series of brutal murders targeting members of the oil-rich Osage Nation begin to unfold. De Niro plays a powerful rancher named William Hale, while DiCaprio is his nephew Ernest Buckhart. Gladstone is Ernest’s wife Mollie. Plemmons plays Tom White, the FBI agent investigating the killings.

An Actor’s Director

Scorsese is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of any era. He works with a who’s who of famous names and also elevated many others during his long career. One such actor was the recently passed Paul Sorvino who starred to Scorsese’s seminal gangster flick Goodfellas.

The director issued a statement in the wake of Sorvino’s passing. Scorsese called him a “tireless” actor whom he “learned a lot from.”

“I remember one day. I was doing a few takes with him on a scene and it wasn’t quite there,” Scorsese said. “On about the third or fourth take, he said to me, ‘Come away from the monitor and watch me.’ That’s what I did, and I could see it right away. It was a great lesson.”

Scorsese continued, “I was really saddened to hear the news of his passing. In part because it was so close to losing Ray Liotta. But it was also the loss of a great, generous soul, and an irreplaceable artist.”