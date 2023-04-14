LeVar Burton Claims Losing Out on ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Role Led to ‘Bliss’

Last year, LeVar Burton had his hopes dashed after missing out on becoming the new permanent host of Jeopardy! In this experience, he gained a valuable life lesson. The Reading Rainbow legend was a fan favorite for the new host after the passing of Alex Trebek. Though he was eager to take up the mantle, Burton waxes poetic about not getting the gig.

“Your failures are more important than your successes because you learn more from them,” Burton told People Magazine. “Everything happens for a reason, and it’s all purposeful and perfect. So where’s the perfection in ‘I didn’t get what I wanted’? I discovered that [it] wasn’t supposed to be mine, but the process that I went through led me to exactly where I needed to be.”

Initially, show producer Mike Richards was named the new host of the show. But only three weeks later, he stepped down due to past comments that were deemed sexist and offensive which resurfaced on a podcast years ago. Making history once again on this beloved show, former contestant Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik assumed his role as permanent rotating hosts to take over.

However, had Burton landed the hosting gig, he wouldn’t have been able to reprise one of this most iconic classic tv roles. He’s back in a Starfleet uniform playing Geordi La Forge in the final season of Picard, a move that’s put him in a place of “absolute bliss.” Of course, it’s a character he originated in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

LeVar Burton has reprised his signature classic tv role

After eighteen years, there is no doubt that fans are elated to have Burton return to the Star Trek franchise. To make his comeback even more special, he gets to share this experience with his daughter Mica. She was cast as one of Geordi’s daughters in the series.

Additionally, Picard brings Burton back together with his beloved colleagues from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and Marina Sirtis have all returned as well. It’s not just a figure of speech that these people are like family; it is an absolute truth.

“Mica’s grown up with them all,” Burton explained. At his 1992 wedding, he highlighted that Spiner served as Best Man, with Dorn, Frakes, and Stewart acting as groomsmen. “We have spent so much of our lives with each other,” he admits. Jumping back into the character alongside his old friends “was effortless — like the old days.”

Of course, Burton also hosted the children’s program Reading Rainbow from 1983 to 2006. Alongside his ‘Star Trek’ role, it made the actor a familiar face to generations of tv fans. However, he always put his family first. “My wife, she taught me what love looks like, sounds like, tastes like, smells like,” he explained. “Then when Mica came, I was transitioning from making my living as an actor to making my living as a director. And in those early days, I was gone all the time.”