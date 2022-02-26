LeVar Burton’s Classic Miniseries ‘Roots’ Is Returning in Honor of 45th Anniversary

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of Roots, HBO Max has re-released the classic miniseries.

The eight-part series followed the story of Kunta Kinte (LeVar Burton), an African who was kidnapped from his home and sold into slavery in the United States.

Upon its 1977 release, it became an instant hit and went on to dominate the awards circuits. In all, Roots won nine Emmys, one Golden Globe, and seven other trophies from other organizations around the world.

"It was revelatory on so many levels," actor John Amos, who played the older Kunta Kinte in the series, said in an interview. "Nobody anticipated the response that the world was going to have to Roots at that time."

The mini-series was an adaptation of Alex Haley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

“It was an incredible piece of artistry,” Amos continued. “Everyone took such pride. And I think that’s the key factor that separates Roots and its quality from most of the other programming that was going on at that time.”

Roots Actor LeVar Burton Reflects on His Revolutionary Miniseries

Roots was Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton’s breakout Hollywood role. At the time of its premiere, the actor was only 18 and studying theater in college. Then “literally overnight” he became a star.

And Burton was proud to be the face of such a groundbreaking project.

“I think Roots, really, is television at its best,” he told ET during a vintage interview. “It’s not just entertainment. It’s educational. And It’s informative. And It’s provocative. It prompted so much discussion in this country. It opened up the doors for communication among people who normally didn’t believe they had very much in common. And I think the lasting impact of that is that people will remember it for the rest of their lives”

In 2016, LeVar Burton produced a remake of the saga, which snagged another seven Emmy awards.

And this year, the actor reminded fans why he’s so proud of the decades-old classic.

45 years ago tonight!

“45 years ago tonight!” he wrote on Twitter on Jan. 23rd. “No matter your personal point of view or political stripe, #ROOTS was a watershed moment in America’s continuing education to come to an honest reckoning around our foundation as a slaveholding society. Truth is…#theconversationcontinues #bydhttmwfi”

The re-release of Roots is available right now on digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and streaming on HBO Max.