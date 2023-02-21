Liam Neeson Gets ‘Uncomfortable’ After ‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Professes Her Love For Him

Nearly a week after his awkward appearance on The View, Liam Neeson opens up about how “uncomfortable” he was while on the daytime talk show’s set.

While speaking to Rolling Stone, Neeson detailed the entire The View experience, including what really made him completely uncomfortable. He had originally appeared on the show to promote his new film, Marlowe.

“I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion,” Liam Neeson explained. “And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush.”

Neeson then said that while he’s known The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg for years, he’s only known Behar for a short time. He admitted he just wasn’t impressed with the comedian. “I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?” the Taken star continued. He then recalled having a good, intelligent conversation with Sunny Hostin. “But then the segment’s all about this 13-, 14-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.”

While on the stage for the segment, Hostin stated that Behar would believe Neeson says because she believes he’s the “hottest and the greatest ever.” The conversation died down a bit while clips of Neeson’s new film aired. That was then things got even weirder when Behar declared she would like her ashes sprinkled over Neeson.

“Liam Neeson right now, those kidnapping movies get me so aroused I can’t even begin to tell you,” Behar disclosed.

The fellow co-host didn’t really help ease the awkwardness of the situation. “You talk about him so much,” Ana Navarro pointed out to Joy. Alyssa Farah Griffin then said, “Joy wants to get ‘taken’ by you.”

Liam Neeson Recently Admitted That He Gets Embarrassed Over Filming Intimate Scenes

Prior to his The View appearance, Liam Neeson opened up about why he gets embarrassed over filming intimate scenes.

“I don’t like doing them. I’ve done quite a few of sex scenes and I would have preferred to leave it to the imagination,” Neeson told Vanity Fair. “Especially for ladies, the actresses.”

Liam Neeson further admitted that when he sees a sex scene, he just can’t look at them. “I just get embarrassed. I know they are choreographed and stuff, but I don’t need to see that.”

While speaking about Penn Badgley no longer doing intimate scenes in his Netflix series You, Neeson said he absolutely agrees and supports the former Gossip Girl star.

According to IMDb, Marlowe follows a brooding, down-on-his-luck detective in late 1930s Bay City. He is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress. The film stars Neeson, Diana Kruger, and Jessica Lange.